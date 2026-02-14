Saturday features one of the best college basketball slates of the season, providing plenty of elite matchups to use the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Matchups like Kansas vs. Iowa State and Texas Tech vs. Arizona highlight the college basketball slate, and NBA bettors can target Saturday's NBA 3-Point Contest and NBA Slam Dunk Contest as well. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

Saturday features 21 of the 25 ranked teams in action, including four matchups of top 25 teams going head-to-head. Arguably, the game of the day takes place earlier on Saturday when No. 5 Iowa State hosts No. 9 Kansas in the same week the Jayhawks handed No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season. Kansas defeated Arizona, 82-78, at home on Monday, but the Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State's campus for Saturday's 1 p.m. ET contest. Meanwhile, the Cyclones are coming off a 62-55 upset loss to TCU on Tuesday. Iowa State is 13-0 on its home floor this season. Iowa State is 21-3 overall and 8-3 in the Big 12, and Kansas is 19-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big 12. For college basketball betting, Iowa State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Saturday afternoon features No. 14 Florida hosting No. 25 Kentucky at 3 p.m. ET in an SEC battle. Florida improved to 18-6 overall and 9-2 in the SEC with an 86-66 road victory over Georgia on Wednesday, and the Wildcats are 17-7 overall and 8-3 in the conference. Kentucky is 8-1 over its last nine games and has won three straight contests. Florida is favored by 12.5 points at Fanatics.

Top-ranked Arizona takes the court for the first time since its Monday loss to Kansas, as the Wildcats host No. 16 Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. ET. Texas Tech is 18-6 overall and 8-3 in the Big 12, while the freshmen duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat looks to bounce back from their first collegiate loss. Arizona is 9-1 over its last 10 games against Texas Tech, and the Wildcats are 13-0 on their home floor this season. Arizona is favored by 9.5 points at Fanatics.

Saturday NBA All-Star betting preview

The Saturday NBA All-Star Weekend festivities begin with the NBA 3-Point Contest at 5 p.m. ET and conclude with the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The 3-point shooting contest is filled with star power, highlighted by the favorite Damian Lillard, who has +400 odds to win. Lillard won the 3-point shooting contest in 2023 and 2024. Other stars in action include Jamal Murray (+450), Tyrese Maxey (+600) and Donovan Mitchell (+600) in an eight-shooter field.

Spurs 20-year-old forward Carter Bryant, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is the +180 favorite to win the slam dunk contest. He's followed by Jaxson Hayes (+250), Keshad Johnson (+320) and Jase Richardson (+350) in what is often one of the most exciting parts of NBA All-Star Weekend.

