Wednesday features a jam-packed sports calendar, with plenty of NBA, NHL and college basketball as options to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The NBA features a pair of elite matchups in Nuggets vs. Knicks and Thunder vs. Spurs, plus with the Big Game just days away, many will begin locking in those NFL bets. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Wednesday features a seven-game NBA slate, including the Spurs and Thunder going head-to-head as the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder have only 11 losses this season, three of them coming against the Spurs. San Antonio won their first three matchups this season before the Thunder won, 119-98, on Jan. 13 in Oklahoma City. The Spurs (33-16) host on Wednesday, and they are 17-6 in San Antonio this season. Both teams are coming off victories over the Magic, with the Thunder winning, 128-92, on Tuesday and the Spurs winning, 112-103, on Sunday. For NBA betting, the Thunder are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for this 9:30 p.m. ET contest.

Before Thunder vs. Spurs, the New York Knicks host the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET, with both teams toward the top of their conference standings as well. The Knicks (32-18) are tied for second in the East, and the Nuggets (33-18) are third in the West. Denver is 1-2 since Nikola Jokic returned from his extended absence with a knee injury, but those losses came to the Thunder and Pistons, who have the two best records in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Knicks have won seven straight and are coming off a 132-101 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. The Knicks are favored by 7 points at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

Seven ranked college basketball programs take the floor tonight, including No. 5 Illinois hosting Northwestern at 9 p.m. ET. Illinois has just cracked the top five after an 11-game winning streak that includes two wins over top-five teams over its last three contests. Illinois is coming off a 78-69 win over No. 5 Nebraska on Sunday to improve to 19-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Northwestern is 10-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference. The Wildcats are 2-2 over their last four conference games, though.

For college basketball betting. Illinois is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Wednesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other ranked action on Wednesday includes Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Louisville (-17.5), No. 10 Michigan State (-9) vs. Minneosta and No. 16 BYU (-6) vs. Oklahoma State. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Big Game NFL betting

While betting the winner and the spread are often the two most popular wagers for NFL betting, the over/under is another of the most prominent NFL bets, and many use history to justify their wagers for the NFL Big Game. The Over has cashed in two of the last three Big Games, however, the Under hit in four straight before that stretch. The over/under for the 2026 Big Game featuring the Patriots vs. Seahawks is 45.5 total points.

The Over has cashed in each of Seattle's playoff games this year and is 11-8 this year. The Seahawks have the league's No. 1 scoring defense (17.1 points per game allowed) and No. 2 scoring offense (29.2 ppg), so their players are often the ones who determine whether their games go over or under the total. Meanwhile, the Under has hit in two of three New England playoff games, but the Over is 12-8 in Patriots games this year. The Over hit in five straight Patriots games before the playoffs. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.