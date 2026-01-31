Saturday features plenty of college basketball, providing plenty of chances to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Saturday also features a six-game NBA schedule, as well as UFC 325 on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $100 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

Saturday features a six-game NBA slate, concluding with the Houston Rockets hosting the Dallas Mavericks for an 8:30 p.m. ET Texas rivalry matchup. Saturday marks Houston and Dallas' fourth meeting of the season, with the home team winning the first three contests. Most recently, the Mavericks defeated the Rockets, 110-104, on Jan. 3, behind 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks from Anthony Davis, who will be out Saturday with a finger injury. The Rockets enter at 29-17 and in the Western Conference playoff mix, while injuries have derailed the Mavericks' season. Dallas is 19-29 and fighting for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

For NBA betting, the Rockets are 11-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5 in the latest Saturday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls play the second of three games over a four-day stretch on Saturday. The Heat defeated the Bulls, 116-113, in Chicago before returning to Miami for a back-to-back this weekend against the Bulls in South Beach. The Heat are 5.5-point favorites at Fanatics. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

Fifteen of the top 25 teams in the nation take the court on Saturday, but only one contest pits two ranked teams against one another. No. 14 Kansas hosts No. 13 BYU at 4:30 p.m. ET in Big 12 play on Saturday from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. This matchup features two freshmen candidates to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, in BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson. Dybantsa averages 23.6 points per game, with Peterson averaging 21.6 ppg this season. These two freshman phenoms alone make this a game college basketball fans don't want to miss. Peterson is expected to play despite an ankle injury.

For college basketball betting, Kansas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Later in the evening, No. 2 UConn (-6.5) takes on Creighton in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET and No. 6 Gonzaga (-10.5) hosts St. Mary's at 10:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.