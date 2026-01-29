Thursday is a prime opportunity to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. If you are an NHL fan, tonight is your night with 30 of the 32 teams in action, along with an eight-game NBA schedule, highlighted by Thunder vs. Timberwolves. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $100 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

Thursday features an eight-game NBA slate, with the final game of the evening showcasing two of the league's most dynamic stars going head-to-head. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Edwards is third in the league in scoring at 29.4 points per game, with SGA second at 32 ppg. The Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 38-10, but they've lost two of their last three games. The Timberwolves are 29-19, and have rebounded from a five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 6-point favorites in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Thursday NBA contests include Bucks (-2) vs. Wizards, Heat (-1) vs. Bulls and Pistons (-4.5) vs. Suns. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Thursday NHL betting preview

Thursday features a massive 15-game NHL slate, including the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche looking to halt their worst skid of the season. The Avalanche are 35-7-9 for 79 points, nine more points than anyone in the sport. However, they are 1-2-1 over their last four games and 2-3-2 over their last seven contests heading into the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday. Colorado lost to Ottawa, 5-2, on Wednesday and remains in Canada to take on the Canadiens (29-17-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For NHL betting, the Avalanche are -140 favorites, while the Canadiens are +115 underdogs in the latest Thursday NHL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals. The Thursday NHL schedule also includes the Flyers (+130) vs. Bruins (-160), Islanders (-140) vs. Rangers (+115) and Capitals (+105) vs. Red Wings (-125). Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.