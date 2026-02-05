Thursday marks the final day for NHL betting before the Olympic break, making today the perfect opportunity to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. NBA bettors have plenty of options with an eight-game slate, including Warriors vs. Suns at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

Thursday features an eight-game NBA slate on the day of the NBA trade deadline, which means sports bettors need to stay up to date on the latest breaking news when NBA betting today. Many massive moves have already occurred, including players like James Harden (from Clippers to Cavaliers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (from Grizzlies to Jazz) and Kristaps Porzingis (from Hawks to Warriors) being moved. This week's trades will have a significant effect on Thursday NBA betting.

Two of the top games on the Thursday NBA slate occur at 10 p.m. ET, with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. It's been a trying few weeks between LeBron James and the Lakers with news reports about displeasure with one another, but it appears they will be together for at least the rest of this season. The Lakers are 30-19, with the 76ers at 29-21 this season, heading into a superstar-filled matchup. Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable for the 76ers. For NBA betting, the Lakers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. For Suns vs. Warriors, the Suns are 6.5-point favorites with Stephen Curry (knee) out. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Thursday NHL betting preview

Today marks the final day of NHL hockey before the Olympic break, when many of the top stars in the sport travel to Milan for the Winter Games. The pre-Olympic break Thursday slate features a seven-game NHL slate, including the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Florida Panthers, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Tampa Bay has also won two of the last six Stanley Cups as these top Florida teams go head-to-head on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay is 36-14-4, with Florida at 29-24-3 this season. For NHL betting, Tampa Bay is a -190 favorite, with the Panthers listed as +160 underdogs in the latest Thursday NHL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Thursday NHL matchups include Penguins (+110) vs. Sabres (-130), Islanders (-110) vs. Devils (-110) and Kings (+120) vs. Golden Knights (-145). Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Big Game NFL betting

More than $1 billion will be wagered on the NFL Big Game, and it won't come on the winner, spread or totals. NFL player props have become increasingly popular, and Fanatics Sportsbook has plenty of NFL props for NFL betting on Sunday for Patriots vs. Seahawks from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , at 6:30 p.m. ET. Quarterbacks are often among the most popular NFL player props, and Seattle's Sam Darnold's over/under for passing yards is 225.5 yards, while New England's Drake Maye is 220.5 passing yards. Darnold has gone Over this total in just one of his last four games, while Maye has only gone Over his number in one of three games this postseason.

Rushing yards are another popular NFL prop bet, and Seattle running back Kenneth Walker has an over/under of 70.5 rushing yards at Fanatics. He's had at least 95 rushing yards in three of his last five games, and is the unquestioned RB1 after Zach Charbonnet's torn ACL this postseason. For New England, Rhamondre Stevenson's over/under is set at 50.5 yards with TreVeyon Henderson at 15.5 rushing yards. Stevenson has taken over as the team's clear RB1 this postseason, outsnapping the rookie 60-4 in the AFC Championship Game. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.