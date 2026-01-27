The Tuesday sports calendar features a top-five college basketball matchup with one of the final undefeated teams in the nation taking the court when unbeaten No. 5 Nebraska travels to No. 3 Michigan for a 7 p.m. ET start, making it an intriguing contest to utilize the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Tuesday also features a seven-game NBA slate as online sports betting options. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-21) host the Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) as one of the highlight contests on a seven-game NBA slate. The Bucks take the court for the first time since Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury, which he suffered on Friday, as their Sunday game was cancelled due to the winter storm. 76ers star Joel Embiid didn't play Monday in the front end of a back-to-back as he deals with constant knee injuries, but his sitting Monday increases his chances at playing the back end of the back-to-back. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in four straight games.

For NBA betting, the 76ers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds for their 8 p.m. ET start. Other intriguing Tuesday NBA matchups include the Kings vs. Knicks (-13.5), Pistons (-6.5) vs. Nuggets and Clippers (-8.5) vs. Jazz.

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

A top-five clash in Big Ten action highlights the Tuesday college basketball schedule. No. 5 Nebraska is 20-0 this season, including 9-0 in the Big Ten, as the Cornhuskers have already nearly surpassed their best win total since the 1990-91 season. Nebraska is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons, but after missing the NCAA Tournament last year and having a No. 8 seed the year before, the Cornhuskers haven't dominated as they are now. Junior forward Pryce Sandfort leads the team at 17.3 points per game, and each of their last four wins has come by double digits.

However, host No. 3 Michigan is still the higher-ranked team at 18-1 and 8-1 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines' lone loss was a 91-88 home upset against Wisconsin, but they have won four straight, all by double digits. Dusty May has quickly retooled Michigan into one of the elite programs, winning 27 games in his first year at the school last year before his 18-1 start this year. For college basketball betting, Michigan is favored by 10.5 points. Other intriguing Tuesday college basketball matchups include No. 15 Arkansas (-3) vs. Oklahoma, No. 17 Virginia (-10) vs. Notre Dame and Kentucky vs. No. 18 Vanderbilt (-6.5).

