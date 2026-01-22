We are one day closer to NFL Championship Sunday, but we aren't there quite yet. Before we determine who plays in Super Bowl 60, we have another busy sports calendar on Thursday, with the NBA, NHL and college basketball in the spotlight. And with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash on the action. LeBron James, who has attended a Super Bowl or two over his lifetime, takes the court Thursday for Lakers vs. Clippers in a primetime NBA matchup. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:



Thursday NBA betting preview

Thursday features an eight-game NBA slate, including the Lakers vs. Clippers in an LA vs. LA matchup during Rivalry Week. The Clippers snapped their four-game losing streak to the Lakers with a 103-88 victory at home on Dec. 20, and the Clippers host from Inglewood on Thursday. The Lakers (26-16) have won back-to-back games, and are 14-8 on the road this season. The Clippers (19-24) will play their third game in four days, and are coming off a 138-110 loss to the Bulls in the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday, which snapped a six-game winning streak. With LeBron James, Luka Doncic set to go for the Lakers with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard (knee, questionable) for the Clippers, this 10 p.m. ET matchup could be the game of the night.

For NBA betting, the Clippers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 224 points. Other intriguing Thursday NBA matchups include the Rockets (-2) vs. 76ers, Warriors (-3.5) vs. Mavericks and Heat vs. Trail Blazers (-1.5).

Thursday NHL betting preview

Thursday features an eight-game NHL slate, including Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid going head-to-head as two of the biggest stars in the sport. Crosby, the 38-year-old veteran, had 26 goals and 29 assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins, while McDavid has 30 goals and 55 assists for the Edmonton Oilers. The 29-year-old's 85 points are tied for the most in the league, as he ranks second in goals and first in assists. The Oilers (25-18-8, 58 points) hold a one-point edge over the Penguins (23-14-11, 57 points) heading into a 9 p.m. ET start in Edmonton.

For NHL betting, the Oilers are -180 favorites, with the Penguins as +150 underdogs in the latest Thursday NHL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. McDavid is -105 to score a goal, while Crosby has +170 odds to score at Fanatics. Other intriguing Thursday NHL contests include Golden Knights (-140) vs. Bruins (+115), Blackhawks (+230) vs. Hurricanes (-285) and Red Wings (+130) vs. Wild (-160).

NFL AFC, NFC Championship Game betting

When you place a bet can make all the difference when it's time for it to cash. The Denver Broncos opened as 5.5-point favorites ahead of their AFC Championship matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, following the announcement of Bo Nix needing season-ending ankle surgery for an injury suffered last week in a 33-30 overtime victory against the Bills. That number has moved down to 4.5 points, and although a five-point result isn't common, every point matters in NFL betting, and it's also a sign of wagers coming in on the Broncos, despite Jarrett Stidham set to make his first start at quarterback since 2023. Both the Broncos and Patriots went 14-3 this season, but Denver is home Sunday. The over/under is 42.5 points at Fanatics.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams are one win away from their third Super Bowl appearance over the last eight years, while the Seahawks look to return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time since 2006 and the first time since 2015 with the infamous decision to let Russell Wilson throw at the goal line rather than handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch. This is an entirely different Seattle team this year, however, the Seahawks have a defense that can compete with the Legion of Boom. Seattle has the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 16.6 ppg this season and only allowing one touchdown over its last three games. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points, with an over/under set at 46.5 points.

