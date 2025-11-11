Even with no NFL action today, sports bettors can find plenty of top matchups to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where you can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash when online sports betting. College basketball embarks on its second week of the season with three pairing of top 25 teams, top NBA stars such as Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take the floor, and MACtion is always known to deliver some entertainment on a Tuesday night. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Tuesday NBA betting

Two of the most dynamic big men in the NBA go head-to-head on Tuesday night when Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Both centers are capable of recording a triple-double on any night and are nearly guaranteed to finish with a double-double as Jokic is averaging 25.2 points, 13 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game with Sabonis posting 15.3 points, 14 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Sabonis' assists are down to begin this year, but he averaged at least six assists per game in each of the prior three seasons. Sabonis (ribs) is questionable.

The Nuggets are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. If you are a fan of playing NBA player props, Jokic's double-double odds are -1400 and he's -125 to record a triple-double in an 11 p.m. ET start. Sabonis has -250 for a double-double and +1800 for a triple-double in NBA prop bets at Fanatics. Other intriguing Tuesday NBA games include Thunder (-7.5) vs. Warriors, Grizzlies vs. Knicks (-9.5) and Celtics vs. 76ers (-2). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Tuesday college basketball betting

Tuesday's heavy college basketball slate features three ranked schools going head-to-head, highlighted by No. 12 Louisville hosting No. 9 Kentucky in a rivalry matchup. These two basketball-rich universities are separated by fewer than 100 miles and often compete both on the floor for victories and off the court for top local recruits. Kentucky leads the all-time series, 40-17, including a 93-85 victory last season, and has won each of the last three meetings. Louisville is 2-2 against Kentucky over its last four home meetings, though.

The Cardinals and Wildcats are both off to 2-0 starts this season heading into this high-profile non-conference matchup with an 8 p.m. ET start. Louisville is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other Tuesday top-25 matchups for college basketball betting include No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Illinois (-4) at 8:30 p.m. ET and No. 23 Creighton vs. No. 19 Gonzaga (-13) at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Tuesday college football betting

Tuesday night MACtion returns for the second straight week to kick off the Week 12 college football schedule with Akron hosting Kent State at 7:30 p.m. ET and Western Michigan hosting Ohio at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday for college football betting. Akron is coming off a 44-10 victory over UMass last week to improve to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the MAC. Kent State lost to Ball State, 17-13, last week to fall to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the MAC. Akron has won back-to-back matchups against Kent State and is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Tuesday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 47 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio is a 1-point underdog against Western Michigan, in a matchup of 4-1 teams in MAC play. They are two of four teams tied for the best record in the MAC this season. Both teams are coming off wins, with Western Michigan defeating Central Michigan. 24-21, on Nov. 1 before a bye, and Ohio defeating Miami (OH), 24-20, last week. Ohio, the defending MAC champions, has won its last two meetings against Western Michigan. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.