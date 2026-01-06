Tuesday features a jam-packed NBA and college basketball slate, another chance to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. No. 20 Louisville hosts No. 6 Duke in an ACC battle, while the Heat will face the Timberwolves. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days.

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Tuesday features a six-game NBA slate, including the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves and Heat are meeting for the second time in three days, and the Timberwolves defeated the Heat, 125-115, in Miami on Saturday. Anthony Edwards scored 33 points and Naz Reid added 29 points for Minnesota, which returns home after a 3-1 road trip. Miami's loss to Minnesota is its only defeat over the last six games.

For NBA betting, the Timberwolves are 6-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Later in the evening, the Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks at 11 p.m. ET, with neither team playing exceptional basketball at the moment. The Mavericks (13-23) are 2-6 over their last eight games, while the Kings have lost five straight games. Cooper Flagg is always a draw, though, and he has at least 15-5-5 in seven straight games. The Mavericks are 5.5-point favorites at Fanatics.

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

No. 20 Louisville hosts No. 6 Duke at 7 p.m. ET in a top ACC contest, and the Blue Devils are a one-point loss to Texas Tech shy of entering with an undefeated record. Duke is 13-1 with wins over teams such as Texas, Kansas, Florida, Michigan State and Florida State to begin the season, as the Blue Devils could be poised to earn another top seeding come March. Star freshman Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA all-star Carlos Boozer, leads Duke at 23 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season. Louisville is 11-3, including wins over Kentucky and Indiana, but the Cardinals enter off an 80-76 road loss to Stanford on Friday. Senior guard Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.6 ppg for Louisville.

For college basketball betting, Duke is favored by 1 point in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Duke has won seven straight against Louisville. Other top Tuesday college basketball matchups include No. 18 Georgia vs. Florida (-10), Texas vs. No. 21 Tennessee (-10.5) and TCU vs. No. 22 Kansas (-7).

Wild Card Weekend NFL betting

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens played a wild fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football to determine the AFC North champion, and once again, special teams proved pivotal in determining a game's outcome. The Steelers defeated the Ravens, 26-24, and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was bailed out when Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired. Boswell missed a PAT after Aaron Rodgers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left to give the Steelers the lead.

The Steelers (10-7) host the Houston Texans (12-5) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football in the final game of NFL Wild Card Weekend. After weeks of uncertainty, Rodgers returns to the postseason, and head coach Mike Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to its fifth postseason over the last six years. However, the Texans are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL betting. Houston has the No. 2 scoring defense (17.4 points per game allowed) in the NFL this season.

