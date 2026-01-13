There are plenty of NBA and college basketball games on Tuesday to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. NBA action includes the Oklahoma City Thunder against their nemesis, the San Antonio Spurs, as one option for online sports betting on Tuesday. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Tuesday NBA betting preview



The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a clear kryptonite this season, significantly hampering their chances at a historic regular season. The Thunder are 33-7 this year, however, Oklahoma City is 0-3 against the Spurs, including a loss in the NBA Cup semifinals. The Thunder and Spurs meet on Tuesday for the fourth time since Dec. 13, with one matchup in Oklahoma City, one in San Antonio, and another in Las Vegas. The Spurs have gotten the better of the Thunder in all three locations.

The Spurs enter at 27-12, but they are coming off a 103-102 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday. Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points in the loss. The Thunder have won three straight games and are 7-2 since their last loss to the Spurs, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league. For NBA betting, the Thunder are 8-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, despite the Spurs' domination over them this season heading into this 8 p.m. ET start. Tuesday features a seven-game NBA slate, including Suns vs. Heat (-1), Timberwolves vs. Bucks (-3) and Blazers vs. Warriors (-9.5). Click here to get started:

Tuesday college basketball betting

Tuesday has become one of the best college basketball nights of the week, and today features 12 ranked teams in action, including multiple top-25 matchups. One of those is No. 25 Seton Hall hosting No. 3 UConn in a Big East battle from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Seton Hall is 14-2, including 4-1 in the Big East, while UConn is 16-1, including 6-0 in the Big East. Seton Hall has won each of their matchups in New Jersey over the last four seasons, including a 69-68 win at the Prudential Center last year. The home team has won eight straight games played on a non-neutral court. Yet, for college basketball betting, UConn is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook in an 8 p.m. ET start.

No. 20 Louisville hosts No. 16 Virginia in an ACC battle of ranked teams for a 7 p.m. ET start. Both teams are 14-2 overall, but Virginia is 3-1 in ACC play compared to Louisville at 2-2 in the conference. The Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak with a 75-62 win over Boston College on Saturday. Virginia has won three straight and 10 of its last 11 games, with its only loss in that span coming in a triple-overtime thriller at Virginia Tech. Louisville is favored by 3.5 points. Click here to get started:

Divisional Round NFL playoff betting

It's never too early to lock in your NFL playoff picks, as the timing of when you make the bet can make all the difference between a win and a loss, especially with evenly matched-up teams as the sportsbooks predict for the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Two of the four games this weekend have a point spread of 3 points or fewer, with the Bills and Broncos both having -110 odds on the money line for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET in Denver, and the Patriots being 3-point home favorites against the Texans on Sunday at 3 p.m. Both the Texans and Patriots are coming off dominant defensive performances in their opening-round victories, but Houston was especially impressive with two defensive scores and three sacks in a 30-6 win over the Steelers on Monday.

For NFL betting on the NFC side, the Seahawks are the heaviest favorites of the week, favored by 7.5 points against the 49ers. These two teams will meet for the third time this season, most recently with Seattle knocking off the 49ers in San Francisco in Week 18, 13-3, to win the NFC West and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference and homefield advantage. The 49ers are looking to pull off back-to-back upsets after defeating the Eagles, 23-19, in Philadelphia on Wild Card Weekend. Click here to get started:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.