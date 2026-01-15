The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. NBA games today include the Houston Rockets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference showdown as one option for online sports betting. You can also start making bets for this weekend's NFL Divisional Round. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Thursday NBA betting preview



Thursday features a nine-game NBA slate, starting at 2 p.m. ET with the Magic vs. Grizzlies from Berlin, Germany. If you are looking for some early basketball action, the Magic are 5-point favorites in the latest Thursday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. However, the majority of the Thursday NBA action occurs at normal times, with multiple high-quality contests for NBA betting. One being the Oklahoma City traveling to play the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET after the Thunder finally bested the Spurs, 119-98, on Tuesday. Oklahoma City is 34-7 this season, but just 1-3 against the Spurs. The Rockets are also having a strong season at 23-14, including 12-2 at home. This matchup, highlighted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kevin Durant, features the Thunder as 5-point favorites.

Later in the evening, the Golden State Warriors (22-19) host the New York Knicks (25-15), with the Knicks playing the second half of a back-to-back. New York lost to the Kings, 112-101, on Wednesday night. Golden State has won three of its last four games. Stephen Curry, at age 37, is ninth in the league in scoring at 28.1 points per game as he's still one of the top playmakers in the league. The Warriors are favored by 7 points, with an over/under set at 232 points. Knicks star Jalen Brunson left Wednesday's game early with an ankle injury, as a situation to monitor for Thursday NBA betting. Click here to get started:

Thursday college basketball betting

No. 9 Gonzaga takes the court on the road against Washington State at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network as the only ranked team in action on Thursday's college basketball schedule. Gonzaga is off to another dominant start at 17-1, including 5-0 in the West Coast Conference, as Mark Few has built one of the strongest programs in the nation. Washington State is 8-10 overall, but 3-2 in the conferece. Gonzaga forward Braden Huff and Graham Ike are each averaging 17.8 ppg for Gonzaga, with freshman guard Ace Glass leading Washington State at 15.9 ppg. For college basketball betting, Gonzaga is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Thursday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Click here to get started:

Divisional Round NFL playoff betting

The Sunday NFL Divisional Round schedule features two historic NFL franchises that appear to be on their way toward rebuilding sustained winning. After four losing seasons in five years of the post-Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots have seemed to find their answer at quarterback in Drake Maye. The Patriots went 14-3 this season for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and they will host the No. 5 Texans (12-5) on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Neither team allowed a touchdown over Wild Card Weekend in dominant defensive performances, and the Patriots are favored by 3.5 points in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is 41 points for NFL betting.

On the NFC side, the Chicago Bears may have finally found their answer at quarterback in Caleb Williams, and Ben Johnson could be the perfect offensive-minded head coach to pair with him. The Bears are coming off a 31-27 win over the Packers, scoring at least 31 points for the third time over their last five games. The Bears (11-6) earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC after their first winning season since 2018. They'll take on the Rams (12-5), and Los Angeles is favored by 4 points behind the No. 1 scoring offense at 30.7 ppg in the NFL. The over/under is 48.5 points. Click here to get started:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.