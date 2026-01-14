Although we are one day closer to the 2026 NFL playoffs resuming, basketball remains the focal point of the sports betting world on Wednesday, with ample top NBA and college basketball games to utilize the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. NBA action includes the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference showdown as one option for online sports betting. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days.

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued.

Wednesday NBA betting preview



Wednesday features a seven-game NBA slate, highlighted by the Cleveland Cavaliers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in a 7 p.m. ET matchup of two winning Eastern Conference teams. Although the Cavaliers (22-19) aren't near their 64-win pace from last season, having already lost more games than they did all of last year (18), Cleveland still currently holds a playoff spot. The 76ers are 22-16, and have won three of their last four games. Wednesday marks the first of two games they'll play over three days in Philadelphia.

For NBA betting, the 76ers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 238.5 points. Other intriguing Wednesday NBA contests include the Raptors (-2) vs. Pacers and Knicks (-11) vs. Kings.

Wednesday college basketball betting

Although North Carolina is barely inside the top 15 at No. 14 in the nation, the Tar Heels are always a draw anytime they take the court. Given the state of college realignment, North Carolina travels across the country for an ACC matchup against Stanford with a 9 p.m. ET tip-off time. North Carolina is 14-2 this season, including 2-1 in ACC play, led by star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who is averaging 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. He has a double-double with at least 20 points in four of his last five games. Stanford (13-4, 2-2) is coming off a 70-55 loss to No. 23 Virginia. But they are also coming off a ranked win in their last home game, defeating No. 16 Louisville, 80-76, on Jan. 2 in California.

For college basketball betting, North Carolina is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wednesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Wednesday college basketball matchups include No. 13 Illinois (-8.5) vs. Northwestern, No. 10 Vanderbilt (-5.5) vs. Texas and No. 1 Arizona (-21.5) vs. Arizona State.

Divisional Round NFL playoff betting

The Saturday NFL schedule features both of the No. 1 seeds coming off their Wild Card Weekend byes, with the Denver Broncos hosting the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Seattle Seahawks hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. ET. After opening the season at 1-2, the Broncos are 13-1 over their last 14 games, behind the No. 4 scoring defense in the NFL at 18.3 points per game allowed. Of course, the Bills have Josh Allen on the other side, as Buffalo's No. 4 scoring offense at 28.4 ppg will be one of their toughest challenges yet. Both teams have -110 odds on the money line in the current Divisional Round NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and this number may move throughout the week. The over/under is 46.5 points for NFL betting.

The Seahawks play the 49ers for their second straight game, after Seattle defeated San Francisco, 13-3, in Week 18 to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Seattle won that game on the road, and now at home, and with the 49ers suffering another devastating injury with George Kittle tearing his Achilles last week against the Eagles, the Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics. The over/under is 45.5 points. The 49ers already have a win in Seattle, taking Week 1, 17-13.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.