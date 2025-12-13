The NBA Cup semifinals take center stage on Saturday night with no college football in action, and some of the biggest stars in the league take the court to see who plays for the in-season championship. The players of the winning in-season tournament team win over $500,000, and although you probably won't score a payout quite as large, new users can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash on the action. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Saturday NBA Cup betting preview

Neither the New York Knicks nor Orlando Magic has played in the NBA Cup Final, but that's about to change after Saturday. Both teams have made significant improvements over the last few seasons after being near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for years, and an in-season tournament championship would be another sign of that progress. The Knicks defeated the Raptors, 117-101, while the Magic defeated the Heat, 117-108, on Tuesday in the quarterfinals to advance to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for their NBA Cup semifinals, which is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET in the Western semifinals, as the Thunder look to make their second straight NBA Cup final. The Thunder lost to the Bucks in last year's final, though, and after the Spurs defeated the Lakers, 132-119, on Wednesday, we are guaranteed a new NBA Cup champion for the third straight year. Stephon Castle had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Wednesday as the Spurs will likely need another standout performance from him if they can take down the defending NBA champion Thunder, who are off to a 24-1 start led by reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder are 11-point favorites at Fanatics. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.