The Tuesday sports calendar includes NBA and college basketball action, with the NBA Cup quarterfinals and the Jimmy V Classic featuring the last two NCAA champions going head-to-head, along with the potential No. 1 overall pick in the other game of the doubleheader. With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Orlando Magic are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Cup knockout stage, as they will host the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals, followed by the No. 2 Toronto Raptors hosting the No. 3 New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Magic won't have all the key players in their lineup on Tuesday that helped earn them that No. 1 seed, though. Franz Wagner suffered an ankle injury on Sunday that will sideline him for multiple weeks, but the Magic recently got Paolo Banchero (groin) back from a three-week groin injury. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season.

For NBA betting, the Heat are 1-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 235 points. The Knicks, who have won seven of their last eight games, are 5-point favorites against the Raptors. Toronto has lost three straight games. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The Jimmy V Classic takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City to highlight the Tuesday college basketball schedule. No. 10 BYU, led by star freshman and possible future No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, competes at one of basketball's most sacred buildings against Clemson. Dybantsa is averaging 19.4 points per game this season, and the Cougars are favored by 7 points in a 6:30 p.m. ET matchup.

No. 5 UConn, a staple at Madison Square Garden, takes on No. 18 Florida at 9 p.m. ET in a matchup of the last two national champions. Florida knocked off the two-time defending national champion Huskies, 77-75, in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament on its path toward winning the national title. UConn has opened this season at 8-1, and is 2-1 against ranked opponents. Florida is 5-3, and lost its only ranked matchup this year in a 67-66 final to No. 4 Duke on the road. For college basketball betting. UConn is favored by 5 points at Fanatics. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Week 15 NFL betting preview

Patience doesn't always prevail when it comes to forming an NFL betting strategy for the week, as pouncing on a favorable line earlier in the week can be the better way to find value by the Sunday slate. The Texans are 9.5-point favorites against the Cardinals in a game that could have the potential to reach a 10-point spread, which is one of the key numbers for NFL betting. The Texans have the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, allowing 16 points per game this year, while the Cardinals enter on a five-game losing streak. If you side with Houston against the spread in this contest, this may be one of those games to play earlier in the week, before the spread possibly reaches 10 points.

Other games currently sitting around key numbers include the Commanders vs. Giants (-2.5), Ravens (-2.5) vs. Bengals and Packers (-2.5) vs. Broncos on the Week 15 NFL schedule. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.