The two Western Conference teams will be determined in a Wednesday NBA Cup quarterfinals doubleheader, providing quality action to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. NBA Cup action today includes Suns-Thunder and Lakers-Spurs. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the NBA Cup knockout stage, and that's no surprise given that the defending NBA champions are off to a 23-1 start to the season. The Thunder host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals, followed by the No. 2 Los Angeles Lakers hosting the No. 3 San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers could become the first two-time NBA Cup champions, winning the inaugural one in 2023 before the Bucks won it last year. LeBron James and Luka Doncic should both be in action for the Lakers, who are 8-2 over their last 10 games.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 226 points. The Lakers are favored by 6 points, in what could set up a strong semifinal contest if both these favorites advance. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Wednesday NHL betting preview

The New York Rangers return to the place they have been most comfortable this season – and that's anywhere other than Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are 12-4-1 on the road this season, compared to 3-8-3 at home, as New York plays at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rangers have 34 points this season, while Chicago is 12-11-6 for 30 points. Later in the evening, the Seattle Kraken (11-10-6, 28 points) host the Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7, 35 points) at 10 p.m. ET.

For NHL betting, the Rangers are -140 favorites, while the Blackhawks are +115 underdogs in the latest Wednesday NHL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Kings are -150 favorites with the Kraken as +125 underdogs for the final game of Wednesday's four-game NHL slate. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Week 15 NFL betting preview

A critical AFC East rivalry serves as one of the highlights of the Week 15 NFL schedule, when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills, as the Patriots look to prove to anyone still on the non-believer side that they are legitimate Super Bowl threats for this season. New England is tied with the Broncos at 11-2 for the best record in the AFC, and it holds a two-game lead over the 9-4 Bills. The Patriots upset Buffalo, 23-20, on the road in Week 5 for the second win of New England's current 10-game winning streak. The Bills have won back-to-back contests and are 5-2 over their last seven games.

For NFL betting, the Bills are 1-point favorites, with the Bills at -115 on the money line and the Patriots at -105 to win in the latest Week 15 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other top Sunday matchups with divisional stakes at play include the Ravens (-2.5) vs. Bengals, Chargers vs. Chiefs (-4.5) and Panthers (-2.5) vs. Saints on the Week 15 NFL schedule. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.