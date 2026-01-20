Tuesday provides multiple opportunities to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Tuesday features a crowded slate for college basketball, NHL, and more as online sports betting options. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Tuesday features a seven-game NBA slate, including multiple top Western Conference contests for NBA betting options. The Houston Rockets (25-15) host the San Antonio Spurs (30-13) at 8 p.m. ET in a matchup of one of the NBA faces of the past decade-plus in Kevin Durant, going against the emerging phenom in Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs play the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Jazz, 123-100, on Monday for their third straight win. The Rockets defeated the Pelicans. 119-110, on Sunday in their last game. The Rockets are 4-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Later at night, the Denver Nuggets (29-14) host the Los Angeles Lakers (25-16) at 10 p.m. ET. The Nuggets had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 110-87 loss to Charlotte on Sunday, as they've continued to play well even with Nikola Jokic (knee) out. The Lakers are coming off a 110-93 win over the Raptors on Sunday, but they are just 2-5 over their last seven games. The Lakers, led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, are 3-point favorites at Fanatics.

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

Tuesday features a jam-packed college basketball slate with plenty of ranked teams in action. One of the top matchups features two ranked SEC schools going head-to-head when No. 20 Arkansas hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. ET. Arkansas is 13-5 in Year Two of the John Calipari era, including 3-2 in SEC play. Vanderbilt won its first 16 games of the season, but it has lost back-to-back contests, most recently falling to Florida, 98-94, on Saturday. Freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., the No. 5 player in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, leads Arkansas with 19.8 points per game, and he's scored at least 17 points in 12 straight games.

For college basketball betting, Arkansas is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Other intriguing Tuesday college basketball contests include NC State vs. No. 18 Clemson (-3.5), Indiana at No. 3 Michigan (-16) and No. 4 Purdue (-5.5) vs. UCLA.

Conference Championship NFL betting

The two teams playing in the 2026 Super Bowl will be decided on Sunday, when the Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, followed by the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Seahawks and Rams meet for the third time this season as NFC West rivals, while the Broncos and Patriots haven't met this year. The Patriots vs. Broncos will have a significantly different feel than many expected when Denver walked off the field following a controversial 33-30 overtime victory over the Bills, as it was revealed postgame that Bo Nix broke his ankle late in the contest and would be out the rest of the year. Jarrett Stidham, with four career starts over six seasons, will start for Denver, and with that, the Patriots are 5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Rams and Seahawks split their two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each time. Seattle most recently defeated Los Angeles, 38-37, in overtime in Week 16, with Seattle scoring a touchdown and securing the two-point conversion on the final plays of the game. The Seahawks (14-3) finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and went 6-2 at home before steamrolling the 49ers, 41-6, in the Divisional Round. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points at Fanatics.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.