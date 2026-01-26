The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash, and Monday features a strong NBA and college basketball slate to take advantage of this offer. No. 1 Arizona puts its undefeated season on the line against AJ Dybantsa, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and BYU at 9 p.m. ET. The seven-game day-long NBA slate concludes with Warriors vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

With two weeks until the next NFL game and Super Bowl 60, many sports bettors will begin to focus more on the NBA season, and if you haven't been following as closely this season, you may be surprised to learn the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the hottest teams in the league. Portland is 23-23 this season, including 9-3 over its last 12 games, and the Celtics have remained one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, even with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined. The Celtics are 28-17 overall, including 13-7 in Boston, ahead of hosting Portland at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. The Celtics are 8-point favorites in the latest Monday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 225 points.

Later, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors in the second half of what turned into a back-to-back after their Saturday matchup was postponed. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves, 111-85, on Sunday for their first win in three games without Jimmy Butler (torn ACL). The Timberwolves are 27-19 this season, but they enter on a five-game losing streak, their longest skid of the season. Although Butler is out, the Warriors (26-21) still have Stephen Curry, who is 10th in the league in scoring at 27.3 points per game this season.

Monday college basketball betting preview

Two of the elite programs in the nation take the court on Monday against fellow top-25 opponents, with No. 5 Duke hosting No. 23 Louisville, and No. 1 Arizona taking on No. 13 BYU, with the Wildcats' undefeated season at risk. Arizona (20-0) has four wins over ranked teams this season, three on a neutral court and one in a traditional road contest. The Wildcats are 7-0 in the Big 12, and are coming off an 88-53 win over West Virginia on Saturday. BYU is 17-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 behind freshman phenom and potential No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. The forward is coming off a 43-point performance against Utah on Saturday, and he's second in the nation in scoring at 23.6 ppg. Arizona vs. BYU tips off at 9 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the latest Monday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Before BYU vs. Arizona, Duke hosts Louisville, with the two strong ACC programs going head-to-head for the second time this season. Duke defeated Louisville, 84-73, on the road on Jan. 6, and the Blue Devils are 18-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Monday will be Duke's seventh game against a ranked team this season, and the Blue Devils are 6-1 in those contests. Louisville is 14-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference, winning its last two conference games by an average of 27.5 points. Duke is favored by 8.5 points at Fanatics for a 7 p.m. ET start.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.