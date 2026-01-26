Thousands of Americans remain pummeled with snow from over the weekend, and with a shuffled NBA schedule and a deep college basketball slate, Monday could be the perfect opportunity to remain indoors, watch basketball and utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Monday college basketball schedule includes a pair of ranked matchups in No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 5 Duke and No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 13 BYU as online sports betting options. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Monday NBA schedule features a seven-game slate, beginning with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Indiana Pacers at 1:30 p.m. ET and the Charlotte Hornets hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. ET for anyone looking for an earlier start when Monday NBA betting. The earlier starts are due to weather and icy road conditions later in the evening. But for those stuck indoors on Monday, it creates a chance for early action. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points, and the Hornets are favored by 3 points in the latest Monday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) are out for the 76ers.

The traditional timeslots feature matchups such as the Magic vs. Cavaliers (-5.5) at 7 p.m. ET, Trail Blazers vs. Celtics (-8) at 8 p.m. ET and Warriors vs. Timberwolves (-7.5) at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors (26-21) and Timberwolves (27-19) play the second half of a back-to-back, with Golden State winning, 111-85, on Sunday for its first win in three games since Jimmy Butler tore his ACL. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Monday college basketball betting preview

Two of the elite programs in the nation take the court on Monday against fellow top-25 opponents, with No. 5 Duke hosting No. 23 Louisville, and No. 1 Arizona taking on No. 13 BYU, with the Wildcats' undefeated season at risk. Arizona (20-0) has four wins over ranked teams this season, three on a neutral court and one in a traditional road contest. The Wildcats are 7-0 in the Big 12, and are coming off an 88-53 win over West Virginia on Saturday. BYU is 17-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 behind freshman phenom and potential No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. The forward is coming off a 43-point performance against Utah on Saturday, and he's second in the nation in scoring at 23.6 ppg. Arizona vs. BYU tips off at 9 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Monday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Before BYU vs. Arizona, Duke hosts Louisville, with the two strong ACC programs going head-to-head for the second time this season. Duke defeated Louisville, 84-73, on the road on Jan. 6, and the Blue Devils are 18-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference. Monday will be Duke's seventh game against a ranked team this season, and the Blue Devils are 6-1 in those contests. Louisville is 14-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference, winning its last two conference games by an average of 27.5 points. Duke is favored by 7 points at Fanatics for a 7 p.m. ET start. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook offers ample tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics provides various options like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.