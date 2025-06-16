The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code will get new users up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for Thunder vs. Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Game 5 tips at 8:30 p.m. ET from Oklahoma City and the series is tied at 2-2 after the Thunder won by seven last Friday in Game 4. This time around, OKC is favored by 9.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds. If you're interested in NBA betting, you can snag this Fanatics Sportsbook bonus offer by clicking the "CLAIM BONUS" button below and there is no promotional code required during the sign-up process:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The offer is only available to individuals who have never had a Fanatics Sportsbook account. Users must be of legal age and located in a state in which Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date, and last four digits of your social security number Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Begin placing wagers

The above offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users. Fanatics Sportsbook users must be at least 21 years old. New users must apply this promo in their bet slip each day after opting in under Promos. Only one wager per day applies to the sign-up promotion, and the 10 days begin the day you register your account. Wagers must settle as a loss to qualify for bonus bets. Winning bets are paid out in cash. Bonus bets will equal the amount of the losing wagers up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and the bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and have a 1x playthrough requirement. This offer is not available in New York.

Sportsbook offers

Here's a look at how the latest Fanatics Sportsbook offer code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings bonus code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The latest BetMGM bonus code is offering more in bonus bets but require a bigger investment from users. BetMGM is issuing up to $1,500 in bonus bets after a user's first wager but you need to bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount.

Instead of offering bonus bets, the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives users 10 100% profit boosts after their first wager of $1 or more.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Preview

Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and the series is all knotted up at 2-2 after the Thunder managed a come-from-behind win in Game 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned NBA MVP honors, and he put in another dominant performance on Friday with 35 points to lead all scorers. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points per game for the series, and he's now the -500 favorite to win NBA Finals MVP at Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Thunder won 68 games during the regular season and had the best average scoring margin in NBA history, but the Pacers have shown plenty of fight against a team putting up historic numbers. Indiana stole Game 1 in Oklahoma City with a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback that was capped off by Tyrese Haliburton nailing a 21-foot jumper with 0.3 second remaining to earn a 111-110 win. Then Haliburton had 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a Game 3 win that once again put the Pacers back in the driver's seat.

Haliburton has been clutch throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs, with four game-winning or tying shots in the final five seconds this postseason. However, it was Pascal Siakam who took home Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors, and he's also the team's leading scorer during the NBA Finals 2025. Siakam's averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this series, but is only shooting 43.6% from the floor and 28.6% from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's second-leading scorer has been Jalen Williams. The third-year forward is averaging 22.3 points per game during the finals after scoring 21.6 points per game during the regular season. However, he has also been struggling from the floor, shooting 40.6% from the field and 21.4% from the 3-point line.

It's been an evenly-matched series so far, but the Thunder will have home-court advantage and Fanatics Sportsbooks lists Oklahoma City as the 9.5-point favorite in the 2025 NBA Finals odds for Game 5. The over/under is 224.5 points and the Thunder are -400 (bet $400 to win $100) favorites on the money line, while the Pacers are +310 underdogs. Fanatics Sportsbook is also offering an odds boost from +160 to +210 for Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton and Siakam to all score four or more points in the first quarter (max $50). You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 5, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

Fanatics users can responsibly keep track of their betting habits on the app. Click on the profile icon in the sportsbook app and you will find a large Responsible Gaming section with a "Before you bet, have a plan" banner. The problem gambling resources area in the app also provides the number to get help. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you or someone you know may have a gambling problem.