Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Preview

Buoyed by a return to Indianapolis and the inspirational play of an injured Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers protected home court in Game 6 by winning 108-91 and keeping their season alive. Indiana had six players in double-figures, which was twice as many as OKC, led by 20 points from Obi Toppin off the bench. However, the Indy defense was the true star of the night, limiting Oklahoma City to not only its lowest point total of the 2025 NBA playoffs, but OKC's 91 points was its lowest in any game since April 2022.

With the Thunder's offensive struggles, the Under easily hit in Game 6, and pertinent to NBA bets, the Under is 4-2 in the 2025 NBA Finals. The teams' spread records are split 3-3 thus far, though the home squad is 4-2 against the spread entering Game 7.

Of the 19 previous Game 7s in NBA Finals history, the home team has won 15 of them. However, the road squad has actually performed better in Game 7s as a whole in the postseason since the 2020 NBA bubble. Since then, away teams are 9-6 in Game 7 matchups, which includes the Pacers going on the road to top the New York Knicks in the second round of last year's playoffs.

The latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds have Oklahoma City favored by 7 points, though we've seen nothing but blowouts in Game 7s of the 2025 NBA playoffs. There have been three so far, and the winning team has an average margin of victory of 21.7 points in those. The over/under for Pacers vs. Thunder is 215.5, as many will look to back the Under with NBA predictions. That's because the last five Game 7s in the NBA Finals saw just 171.2 total points on average, with zero of the 10 teams topping 95 points. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 7, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

The Fanatics Sportsbook app allows users to track their betting habits in real time to responsibly monitor how much time they are spending on the app. To access this information, click on your profile option in the Fanatics app and scroll to the Responsible Gaming section which reads in big, bold letters "Before you bet, have a plan" with advice to set your own limits. User can take advantage of tools such as setting user limits, taking a timeout or restricting deposit methods. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you or someone you know may have a gambling problem.