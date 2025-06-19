New users looking into NBA betting options for Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday can take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for the potential of more than a week of free bets if your first wager loses. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets, by way of a no-sweat bet up to $100 every day for the first 10 days with the sportsbook. Game 6 of Pacers vs. Thunder is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Indiana, with OKC leading the series, 3-2. You can snag this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code by clicking the "CLAIM BONUS" button below, and there is no promotional code required during the sign-up process:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The offer is only available to people who have never created a Fanatics Sportsbook account. Users must be of legal age and located in a state with a Fanatics Sportsbook license of operation.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as birth date, email, and final four digits of your social security number Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Begin placing bets

This offer is only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users of legal age (21 years old). New users can opt in under Promos and must apply this promo in their bet slip each day to receive the bonus. Only one wager per day applies to the sign-up promotion with the 10 days beginning when you first register your account. Wagers must settle as a loss to qualify for bonus bets and all winning bets are paid out in cash. Bonus bets will equal the amount of the losing wagers up to $100 in Bonus Bets daily. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and the bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and have a 1x playthrough requirement. This offer is not available in New York.

Here's a look at how the latest Fanatics Sportsbook offer code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings bonus code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The latest BetMGM bonus code is offering more in bonus bets but require a bigger investment from users. BetMGM is issuing up to $1,500 in bonus bets after a user's first wager but you need to bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount.

Instead of offering bonus bets, the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives users 10 100% profit boosts after their first wager of $1 or more.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 6 Preview

Despite being significant favorites at the beginning of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Thunder only claimed their first lead of the series following their 120-109 victory in Game 5. The Pacers stealing Game 1 in Oklahoma City and then winning their first home game of the series in Game 3 put them in control from the start. After taking Game 5, the Thunder are -1400 favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals on Fanatics Sportsbook as Oklahoma City is just one victory away from its first title since leaving Seattle.

The Pacers won't be fully healthy for Game 6, with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton hampered by a calf injury. He has reportedly been dealing with ankle pain since earlier in the NBA Finals as well, but even if Haliburton is healthy enough to convince the team to let him play despite multiple lower-body injuries, he'll be less than 100% healthy, and that will hinder any comeback opportunity for Indiana.

With Haliburton's inconsistent play this series, the Pacers have relied more on forward Pascal Siakam, who hasn't disappointed. Siakam is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this series, including scoring at least 20 points in three straight games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this year's NBA MVP, has scored at least 31 points in four of five games this series after averaging 32.7 ppg this season. His impressive play isn't a surprise, but his running mate, Jalen Williams, has elevated his performances in the 2025 NBA Finals. The 24-year-old forward scored 40 points in Game 5 and has more than 25 points in three straight games after averaging 21.6 ppg during the regular season.

The Thunder are 6-point favorites in the latest Game 6 Thunder vs. Pacers odds on Fanatics Sportsbook. Oklahoma City is listed at -225 favorites (bet $225 to win $100) on the money line, while Indiana is a +185 underdog. The over/under has fallen to 222.5 points after opening at 224.5 points, as this is trending to be the lowest over/under of the series. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 6, at SportsLine.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app allows users to track their betting habits in real time to responsibly monitor how much time they are spending on the app. To access this information, click on your profile option in the Fanatics app and scroll to the Responsible Gaming section which reads in big, bold letters "Before you bet, have a plan" with advice to set your own limits. User can take advantage of tools such as setting user limits, taking a timeout or restricting deposit methods. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you or someone you know may have a gambling problem.