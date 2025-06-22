New users have one final chance to get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code with the 2025 NBA Finals coming down to Game 7 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets, with a no-sweat bet up to $100 every day for the first 10 days. Game 7 of Pacers vs. Thunder is the perfect opportunity to first utilize this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code since it's a winner-take-all contest for one city's first NBA championship. To activate this promotion, click the "CLAIM BONUS" button below, and there is no promotional code required during the sign-up process:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The offer is only available to people who have never created a Fanatics Sportsbook account. Users must be of legal age and located in a state with a Fanatics Sportsbook license of operation.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as birth date, email, and final four digits of your social security number Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Begin placing bets

This offer is only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users of legal age (21 years old). New users can opt in under Promos and must apply this promo in their bet slip each day to receive the bonus. Only one wager per day applies to the sign-up promotion with the 10 days beginning when you first register your account. Wagers must settle as a loss to qualify for bonus bets and all winning bets are paid out in cash. Bonus bets will equal the amount of the losing wagers up to $100 in Bonus Bets daily. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and the bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and have a 1x playthrough requirement. This offer is not available in New York.

Sportsbook offers

Here's a look at how the latest Fanatics Sportsbook offer code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings bonus code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The latest BetMGM bonus code is offering more in bonus bets but require a bigger investment from users. BetMGM is issuing up to $1,500 in bonus bets after a user's first wager but you need to bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount.

Instead of offering bonus bets, the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives users 10 100% profit boosts after their first wager of $1 or more.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Preview

No matter if it's basketball, baseball or hockey, the best two words in sports are Game 7. The 2025 NBA Finals will see the 20th Game 7 in Finals history, and one should expect a closely contested battle in Thunder vs. Pacers. Over the previous 19 Game 7s in the Finals, the average margin of victory is just seven points. Each of the last eight of those has been decided by single-digits, as Thunder vs. Pacers on Sunday will be the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016.

As the home team, Oklahoma City has the obvious advantage, as home squads are 15-4 in Game 7 matchups in Finals history. However, the last of these contests saw the road team Cleveland Cavaliers cap off a 3-1 series comeback by defeating the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in their own arena in 2016. The Pacers began the 2025 NBA Finals by stealing a win in Oklahoma City, so there's evidence to support both sides with NBA predictions.

A trend which could assist with NBA bets, both straight-up and against-the-spread (ATS) NBA picks, is that each of the last 17 Pacers games has seen the team who outright won also win versus the spread. The same goes for each of the last seven Thunder games. Overall in the regular plus postseason, OKC is 5-3 ATS versus Indiana, while the Over/Under in these matchups is split 4-4.

The Thunder are 8-point favorites in the latest Game 7 Thunder vs. Pacers odds on Fanatics Sportsbook. This is a departure from OKC being double-digit home favorites in the first two games of the series. The over/under is 215.5 as Game 7s typically are grind-it-out affairs where there are increases in both nerves and defensive intensities. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 7, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

The Fanatics Sportsbook app allows users to track their betting habits in real time to responsibly monitor how much time they are spending on the app. To access this information, click on your profile option in the Fanatics app and scroll to the Responsible Gaming section which reads in big, bold letters "Before you bet, have a plan" with advice to set your own limits. User can take advantage of tools such as setting user limits, taking a timeout or restricting deposit methods. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you or someone you know may have a gambling problem.