With the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. No. 1 Purdue, No. 6 Duke and No. 9 Kentucky are all in action as online sports betting options for college basketball betting. Tuesday also features a six-game NBA slate and MACtion college football. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Simply apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet with a $1 minimum on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. New users can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. Besides New York, this promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins from the date you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Tuesday NBA betting

The Tuesday NBA schedule features six games, including the final undefeated team of the 2025-26 NBA season taking the floor. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are 7-0 to begin the season, and they'll travel to play the Los Angeles Clippers, who play the second half of a back-to-back. The Clippers are (3-3) after a 120-119 loss to the Heat on Monday night. The Thunder are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and OKC is coming off a 31-point victory over the Pelicans on Sunday for their most lopsided final of the season.

Tuesday's slate also includes intriguing matchups such as the Bucks vs. Raptors (-4.5), 76ers vs. Bulls (-1.5) and Magic (-4) vs. Hawks for NBA betting. The Hawks have split their first two games without Trae Young, who will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Tuesday college basketball betting

The 2025-26 college basketball opening week continues on Tuesday with the No. 1 team in the nation taking the court with Purdue as heavy 32.5-point favorites in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. But not all the top 10 teams in action on Tuesday feature lopsided contests, with No. 6 Duke playing Texas at 8:45 p.m. ET in the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The proximity could make this feel like a Duke home game, and the Blue Devils are favored by 8.5 points for college basketball betting,

Duke had one of the most talented freshmen classes in NCAA history last year, led by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils had the No. 1 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, again this offseason. Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, was the No. 3 recruit in the nation, and the 6-foot-9 power forward makes his debut on Tuesday. Although Texas is unranked, a program like the Longhorns always has the talent to compete with the best schools in the nation. Check out the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Week 10 NFL betting

The second the final whistle blew in Week 9, many NFL bettors already started thinking about their Week 10 NFL bets. Many even started before the week ended, and others even before it began, but oftentimes, wise bettors can find the best value early in the week before the number moves based on the betting action and injury updates. Injuries are an unfortunate, guaranteed part of football, and sometimes you gain an edge over the injury news by betting earlier in the week; other times, you don't. It's part of the risk you take in sports betting, especially NFL betting.

Who will start at quarterback for the 49ers? Will Brock Purdy finally return for a crucial NFC West matchup against the Rams on Sunday? Many NFL bettors and Fantasy football players are wary of what comes out of Kyle Shanahan's mouth when it comes to injury updates, but he was sounding more positive about Purdy last week, although the QB1 still missed the game. The 49ers are 3.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 10 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and if you have a feeling in your gut that Purdy will play, getting San Francisco at +3.5 could be too good to pass up early in the week. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.