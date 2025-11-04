Tuesday features another heavy basketball schedule with six NBA contests and a college basketball slate that includes Duke, Kentucky and Purdue, providing sports bettors ample chances to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. It's also never too early to lock in your Week 10 NFL bets for matchups such as 49ers vs. Rams and Eagles vs. Packers. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Simply apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet with a $1 minimum on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. New users can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. Besides New York, this promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if your bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins from the date you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Tuesday NBA betting

The Tuesday NBA schedule features six games, including the final undefeated team of the 2025-26 NBA season taking the floor. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are 7-0 to begin the season, and they'll travel to play the Los Angeles Clippers, who play the second half of a back-to-back. The Clippers are (3-3) after a 120-119 loss to the Heat on Monday night. The Thunder are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and OKC is coming off a 31-point victory over the Pelicans on Sunday for their most lopsided final of the season.

Tuesday's slate also includes intriguing matchups such as the Bucks vs. Raptors (-4.5), 76ers vs. Bulls (-1.5) and Magic (-4) vs. Hawks for NBA betting. The Hawks have split their first two games without Trae Young, who will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Tuesday college basketball betting

The 2025-26 college basketball opening week continues on Tuesday with the No. 1 team in the nation taking the court with Purdue as heavy 32.5-point favorites in the latest Tuesday college basketball odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. But not all the top 10 teams in action on Tuesday feature lopsided contests, with No. 6 Duke playing Texas at 8:45 p.m. ET in the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The proximity could make this feel like a Duke home game, and the Blue Devils are favored by 8.5 points for college basketball betting,

Duke had one of the most talented freshmen classes in NCAA history last year, led by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils had the No. 1 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, again this offseason. Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, was the No. 3 recruit in the nation, and the 6-foot-9 power forward makes his debut on Tuesday. Although Texas is unranked, a program like the Longhorns always has the talent to compete with the best schools in the nation. Check out the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Week 10 NFL betting

Many sports bettors want to get their NFL betting picks in either at the very start of the week to get ahead of the injury report, or at the very end when all the injury information has been released. Although it can be risky when teams are facing critical injuries with uncertain game statuses earlier in the week, you can be rewarded by being on the right side of line movement by placing your bet early. The Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's status is uncertain after leaving last week with a head injury.

The Texans are currently 1.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, but that number could move either direction later in the week, depending on whether Stroud plays or not. Concussions are a tricky one to predict, but if you want to get either side at less than 3 points, early in the week may be your only chance at doing so. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.