An updated Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is worth up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Those interested can lock in the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by clicking the CLAIM BONUS button below. It is available to new users.

We'll also show how the offer compares to other sportsbook apps and preview the NBA betting storylines for Game 5 tonight, along with the latest NBA odds. Indiana at New York in Madison Square Garden tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

How to claim Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Knicks vs. Pacers

There is no special promo code required to claim this offer, which is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who have never signed up before. Users must be 21 or older and in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates.

If you want to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page and download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Make an account by entering all required information, including name and address. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Opt into the promotion under the Promos tab and add the No Sweat Bet token in your bet slip

The No Sweat Bets promotion gives new users bonus bets if any of their first bets of the day across their first 10 days with the sportsbook lose. Should any of those No Sweat Bets lose, you receive your stake back in bonus bets for up to $100 each day, bringing a maximum return of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. To receive that full $1,000, you would need to place a first bet of $100 for each of your first 10 days with Fanatics, and all 10 of those bets would need to lose.

The minimum odds requirement for the No Sweat Bets promotion is -500 per bet. You must apply this promotion in your bets slip each day. The 10 days start the day you sign up with Fanatics and not the day you make your first wager. Bonus bets received through this promotion expire seven days after they're issued. If you win a bet using bonus bets, you receive the winnings from the wager but not the initial stake.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code comparison

How does Fanatics' offer compare to promotions from other sportsbooks? Check out our table and breakdown below.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

BetMGM is running a similar first bet promotion to Fanatics, except BetMGM's covers just a new user's first bet and for more money at $1,500. If your bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bet form up to $1,500. If your bet at BetMGM is for less than $50, you get one single bonus bet for that total. If it's for $50 or more, you receive five bonus bet tokens each worth 20% of your first bet. For instance, a $1,000 wager that lost would pay out five $200 bonus bet tokens.

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 all offer "bet and get" promos for new users where a first bet of at least $5 can earn the user bonus bets. DraftKings offers the most at $300, followed by FanDuel at $200 and bet365 at $150. Your first bets at DraftKings and FanDuel must win to receive these bonus bets, but your first bet at bet365 doesn't need to win.

Caesars doesn't offer bonus bets, but instead, the sportsbook offers profit boosts. When you place a first bet of at least $1, you receive 10 100% profit boosts, giving you the ability to potentially double your winnings across those 10 wagers.

Betting on the 2025 NBA Playoffs

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Pacers won each of their first two playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, and they can keep that trend going with a win over the Knicks Thursday. Indiana jumped out to an early 2-0 series lead after completing a shocking comeback in Game 1 before ultimately winning in overtime, followed by another close win in Game 2. New York got a close victory in Game 3 before the Pacers won Game 4 to make Game 5 an elimination game. Games 1 and 2 were in New York, and the Pacers can eliminate the Knicks in front of their home crowd and go a perfect 3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Haliburton scored more than 30 points in both Games 1 and 4, and the Pacers star is averaging 24.3 points per game this series. The player who has really stepped up in the scoring department for Indiana is Pascal Siakam, who leads all Pacers with 25.8 points per game across the first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals. New York's Jalen Brunson has certainly done his part this series. He leads all scorers with 33.3 points per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has also performed well, but the Knicks need more contributions from other players in order to keep their title hopes alive.

The total for Thursday's Game 5 is set at 222.5, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and it's worth noting that these teams have gone Over that total in three of the first four games of this series thus far. Only Game 3 fell below that line. Learn more about betting on the NBA with our NBA betting guide.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this year's MVP, helped the Oklahoma City Thunder easily dispatch the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals, and the team with the best record in the NBA this regular season now waits to see who their final opponent of the year will be.

Responsible Gaming with Fanatics Sportsbook

It's critical for bettors to practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and understanding your limits. Another key part of responsible gaming is knowing the tools and resources available to you. Fanatics has plenty of responsible gaming resources and tools for its users, such as self-exclusion lists and deposit limits.

Some national resources available to bettors include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.