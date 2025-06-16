Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 is set for Monday and the new FanDuel promo code offers a $200 bonus for the NBA Finals if your first bet of $5 or more wins. Just click the "CLAIM BONUS" button below and you'll be on your way to redeeming the newest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code, which can be used for NBA betting or any other sports. The 2025 NBA Finals are tied 2-2 and Game 5 between the Pacers and Thunder will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds at FanDuel, with an over-under of 224.5.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 preview

The 2025 NBA Finals have already been a back-and-forth battle and the series will resume on Monday night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Pacers shocked the Thunder by stealing Game 1 on the road, beginning the seesawing that has defined this season. Oklahoma City responded with a dominant win in Game 2, lost Game 3 in Indianapolis and then erased a double-digit deficit in the second half in Game 4 to level things up 2-2.

With home-court advantage now back in their pockets, the Thunder are once again the prohibitive favorites with FanDuel listing them at -520 to win the series. However, Oklahoma City was also a -700 favorite to win the 2025 NBA Finals when play began and Indiana hasn't fallen behind in the series yet. The Pacers will have yet another chance to get out on the front foot on Monday and having a healthy Myles Turner could help.

Turner battled an illness last week leading up to Game 4 and then was largely a non-factor in a 111-104 defeat. He played just over 30 minutes but only managed 12 points on 3-for-10 shooting and finished with just two rebounds and two assists. He also failed to provide the rim protection he's known for (zero blocks) and Oklahoma City shot 54.8% from inside the arc as a result.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points in Oklahoma City's Game 4 win and he's averaging 32.8 points per game during this series. He's the -550 favorite to win NBA Finals MVP honors, and would become just the 11th player in NBA history to win both awards by doing so. Pascal Siakam (+850) and Tyrese Haliburton (+900) are the next two players listed in the NBA Final MVP odds from FanDuel.

The latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds for Game 5 list Oklahoma City as 9.5-point favorites while the over/under is at 224.5. The Thunder are also -420 (bet $420 to win $100) favorites on the money line while backing the Pacers as underdogs would pay out +320. There are also dozens of NBA props available for Monday's pivotal contest.

