Sunday is packed with must-see matchups on the hardwood, and new users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Ten games will unfold in the NBA, including Lakers vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, while several star-studded showdowns take place in college basketball, highlighted by No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 5 Nebraska at 4 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but bonus bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

Two of the NBA's most historic franchises collide on Sunday when the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 5-2 in their last seven meetings with New York, and Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread in its past six games on the road. However, the Knicks enter this matchup having won five consecutive games, and New York is 6-0 in its past six games played on a Sunday. This time around, the Knicks are favored by 4.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Other notable NBA betting lines include Bucks vs. Celtics (-13.5), Clippers vs. Suns (+1.5) and Thunder vs. Nuggets (+4.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

A Big Ten battle takes center stage when No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Illinois at 4 p.m. ET. Illinois has dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against the Cornhuskers. The Fighting Illini are 6-0 in their last six games on the road, but Nebraska is undefeated at home this season. According to the latest college basketball odds, Nebraska is favored by 1.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Other notable college basketball lines include Alabama vs. Florida (-7.5), Iowa State vs. Kansas State (+11.5) and Iowa vs. Oregon (+9.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its users with several tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, set maximum wager size limits, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.