Tuesday's sports schedule is packed with matchups across multiple sports, giving new users plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Fourteen games will unfold in the NBA, while three college football bowl games will kick, including the New Orleans Bowl and Frisco Bowl. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and submit a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is counted as a win, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

Two Eastern Conference rivals are set to collide when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET. The Sixers enter tonight's contest full of confidence after picking up six wins in their last eight games. Philadelphia has also dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning 14 of the last 18 meetings against Brooklyn. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers are favored by 9.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5.

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves square off in a cross-conference tilt on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 8-1 in their last nine games overall, and New York has won five of its past six games on the road. The Timberwolves are 9-2 in their past 11 games, but are 0-5 against the spread in their previous five games played on a Tuesday. The Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 points on the road, and the over/under is 224.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College football betting preview

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Southern Miss Golden Eagles will meet on the field in the New Orleans Bowl, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. WKU is 8-4 in its last 12 games, and the Hilltoppers are 14-3 in their previous 17 games when playing as the favorite. Southern Miss, meanwhile, is just 1-15 in its past 16 games when playing as the underdog. According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel, Western Kentucky is favored by 1.5 points.

The UNLV Rebels and Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in the Frisco Bowl at 9 p.m. ET. UNLV is 16-1 in its past 17 games as the favorite, but the Rebels are just 1-6 in their last seven games played in December. The Bobcats enter this matchup 5-1 in their last six games, but Ohio is 1-4 ATS in its past five games overall. On Tuesday, the Rebels are favored by 6.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. FanDuel also offers state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.