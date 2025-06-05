It's been a long wait, but the NBA Finals officially tip off tonight. For any new user looking to get into sports betting, we'll explain how to get $200 in bonus bets from the latest FanDuel promo code, as well as previewing Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

How to claim FanDuel promo code

If you're interested in FanDuel's welcome offer, you can follow these steps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sign up for an account and enter all of the information requested to register Deposit at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5

In order to receive the $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo, new users have to win their first bet of at least $5. But there isn't an odds requirement for the first bet, so new users should find a heavy favorite to place it on to maximize the chances of receiving the $200 in bonus bets. For instance, FanDuel has a player prop on Tyrese Haliburton making at least one 3-pointer at -2000 odds, so a $5 bet would win 25 cents. While that payout isn't significant, it increases your odds of getting the $200 in bonus bets. If a new user wins their first bet, they'll get $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours and they expire seven days after they've been issued. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings back but not the stake funded by bonus bets.

FanDuel promo code comparison

Here is how FanDuel's offer stacks up to what the other top sportsbook promos are for new users.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Along with FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are also running "bet and get" offers for new users. DraftKings is awarding the most bonus bets with $300, but you also have to win your first bet of at least $5 to get those bonus bets. While bet365's offer of $150 is the lowest amount in bonus bets, you'll get the $150 regardless of whether your first bet of $5+ wins or loses.

BetMGM and Fanatics are both offering a higher amount in bonus bets to match losing wagers with the sportsbooks. BetMGM will cover up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with the sportsbook. Fanatics is up to $1,000 in bonus bets, but stretched across 10 days with up to $100 if your first bet loses each day. Meanwhile, Caesars is offering the chance to double your winnings with 10 100% profit boosts after a first bet of at least $1.

Betting on Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1

The Pacers have gone a remarkable 6-2 on the road in these NBA playoffs, but Game 1 in Oklahoma City will be their toughest test yet. Indiana is a 9-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook and +320 on the money line, while the Thunder are -405 to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Not surprisingly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the highest points prop for Game 1 at 33.5, followed by teammate Jalen Williams at 22.5. Eastern Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakam leads the way for the Pacers at 19.5, followed by Tyrese Haliburton at 17.5. Haliburton has the highest assists prop for tonight at 8.5, while Thunder big man Chet Holmgren leads the way for rebounding with his prop at 9.5.

To learn more about how to bet on the NBA, you can check out our guide.

Responsible Gaming at FanDuel Sportsbook

Before getting into sports betting, the most important thing you can do is educate yourself about responsible gaming. FanDuel offers tools like deposit limits, betting activity alerts and self-exclusion to help out its users in this regard. National resources are also available, such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.