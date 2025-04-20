Whether you think there's value with the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets as series underdogs or you want to back Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry in the playoffs, new users can access the FanDuel promo code to receive $250 in bonus bets. Let's check out FanDuel's latest sign-up offer and preview this intriguing Warriors-Rockets matchup.

How to claim FanDuel's promo code

Here's what new users need to do in order to earn $250 in bonus bets at FanDuel:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Enter the information requested and allow FanDuel to verify your location Make a minimum deposit of $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and you'll receive $250 in bonus bets if that bet wins

Since you only receive $250 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first bet wins, we recommend placing that initial wager on as big of a favorite as you can find. There is no odds requirement for that first wager; it just has to win.

If you do get the $250 in bonus bets, the new user can bet with them however they'd like. You can use the $250 in bonus bets as one $250 wager, 25 $10 wagers or even 50 $5 bets. Bonus bets expire in seven days, so make sure you wager all of the $250 in that timeframe—especially if you are going the 50 $5 bet route. When wagering with bonus bets, you only receive the winnings back and not the initial stake.

FanDuel promo comparison

FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks offering a welcome promotion, and you can compare FanDuel's with the others below.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel is one of three sportsbooks with a "bet and get" offer for first-time users. FanDuel has the higher bonus bet amount compared to DraftKings ($200) and bet365 ($150). When placing a first bet of at least $5 at DraftKings or bet365, though, you don't have to win it in order to get your bonus bets—you receive them automatically.

The other three sportsbooks are running different kinds of promotions, with two of them being bet insurance. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users if their first bet loses. Meanwhile, Fanatics will match a first bet loss of up to $100 in bonus bets in each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook, for a grand total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. New users at Caesars just have to wager $1 in order to receive 10 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your winnings on 10 wagers.

Previewing Warriors-Rockets

Even though the Rockets are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the NBA playoffs, they aren't even favored to make it out of the first round. Houston is currently +146 to advance at FanDuel, whereas the Warriors are priced at -174. The Rockets are the second No. 2 seed ever to be a first-round series underdog, along with the 2020-21 Phoenix Suns. However, that Phoenix team was still able to beat the favored No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Game 1 between these two foes takes place on Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from Houston. The Rockets are slight 1-point home favorites in this contest, making it one of two Game 1 spreads within one possession (the Denver Nuggets were -2.5 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday). Houston is -118 on the money line, while Golden State is +100 to take a 1-0 series lead. The total for this late-night affair currently resides at 213.5.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important for all sports bettors to educate themselves about. FanDuel has tools like time limits and wager limits to help everyone gamble more responsibly.



There are nationwide resources available too, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.