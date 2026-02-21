The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users the ability to get $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Saturday's sports schedule is packed with basketball, and you can place wagers on a variety of games, including Rockets vs. Knicks in the NBA, or Michigan vs. Duke or Auburn vs. Kentucky in college basketball. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or click here. Start an account and submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks are set to square off in a cross-conference showdown at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 5-0 in their last five games on the road, but Houston has lost nine of its past 11 meetings against the Knicks. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 219. Other notable NBA betting lines include Magic vs. Suns (-3), Pistons vs. Bulls (+10.5) and Kings vs. Spurs (-18). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

A star-studded showdown takes center stage when the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 25-1 this season, while the Blue Devils boast a 24-2 record. Duke has dominated this series over the years, winning 10 of its past 11 meetings against Michigan. This time around, Michigan is favored by 2.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Other notable college basketball betting lines include UConn vs. Villanova (+2.5), Kentucky vs. Auburn (-3.5) and Iowa State vs. BYU (+3.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook provides its users with several tools to practice responsible gaming, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also gives out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.