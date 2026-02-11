The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins, making Wednesday's basketball schedule a perfect time to sign up. The NBA slate features 14 games, including 76ers vs. Knicks and Spurs vs. Warriors, and college basketball has a plethora of conference matchups, highlighted by Florida vs. Georgia at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will subsequently credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whichever increments you choose, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks will look to bounce back after suffering an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers last night when they travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The last time these two teams met, New York walked away with a 112-109 victory on the road. On Wednesday, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Other notable NBA betting lines on Wednesday include Bulls vs. Celtics (-13.5), Thunder vs. Suns (+7.5) and Spurs vs. Warriors (+6.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

An SEC showdown takes center stage when the No. 14 Florida Gators battle the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET. Florida has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning 13 of its past 14 meetings against the Bulldogs. The Gators are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road, while Georgia is 13-3 in its past 16 games at home. According to the latest college basketball odds, Florida is favored by 7.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 166.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming very seriously, which is why the platform provides users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.