If you want to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which provides new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins, Friday's sports schedule provides you with plenty of betting opportunities. There are seven NBA games, while the college basketball schedule rolls on with a star-studded showdown between Texas and No. 5 UConn at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets plus the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Two teams looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings square off on Friday when the Charlotte Hornets host the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET. Chicago has won eight of its past 10 meetings with Charlotte, but the Bulls enter this matchup having lost seven straight. According to the latest NBA odds, the Bulls are favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5.

A Western Conference showdown takes center stage when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are scoring 119.6 points per game this season, while Golden State ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 111.7 points per contest. On Friday, Golden State is favored by 4.5 points at home, and the over/under is 226.5.Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Friday college basketball betting preview

Friday's marquee matchup features the No. 5 UConn Huskies taking on the Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET. UConn is coming off a 77-73 win over Florida, while Texas secured a 95-69 win over Southern in its last outing. The Huskies have won five of the past six meetings against the Longhorns. This time around, UConn is favored by 13.5 points, according to the latest college basketball odds at FanDuel, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming, which include setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. For those who need additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.