Six games are set to unfold in the NBA on Tuesday, giving sports bettors a wonderful opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. There are also several college basktball matchups set to take center stage, as well as two college football games, both of which kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be of legal age and a new user in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The Duke Blue Devils are off to a 4-0 start thanks to a dynamic offense that can score in bunches. Duke has scored at least 95 points in each of its last three games, and now the Blue Devils will look to knock off the Kansas Jayhawks, who's only loss this season came against the UNC Tar Heels. According to the latest college basketball odds at FanDuel, Duke is favored by 11.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

A Western Conference matchup takes center stage on Tuesday when the San Antonio Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies have dominated this series over the years, winning 17 of the past 19 meetings against San Antonio. However, the Spurs are 7-2 in their last nine games at home. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5.

The Phoenix Suns are off to an 8-6 start this season, and on Tuesday, they'll travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. The Blazers are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for Suns vs. Trail Blazers is 236.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel encourages its users to game responsibly by providing its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming. That includes using self-exclusion measures, setting deposit limits, and taking timeouts. Those looking for additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.