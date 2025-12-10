If you want to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins, Wednesday's sports schedule is the perfect time to do so. The NBA Cup quarterfinals feature two must-see matchups, including Thunder vs. Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Spurs at 10 p.m. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets plus the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings with Phoenix. However, the Suns enter this matchup 7-1 against the spread in their past eight games on the road. This time around, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5.

The Los Angeles Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers enter this contest full of confidence after recording nine wins in their last 11 games. Los Angeles is 5-1 in its past six games at home against San Antonio, but the Spurs 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in December. The Lakers are favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, and the over/under is 235.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

A Big Ten battle is set to unfold when the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. ET. Purdue has won five straight in this series, and the Boilermakers are 6-0 in their last six home games against Minnesota. According to the latest college basketball odds, the Boilermakers are favored by 18.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

The No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers square off against the Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten play at 9 p.m. ET. The Badgers are 9-3 in their last 12 meetings against the Cornhuskers, but Nebraska is 11-5 ATS over their last 16 games against Wisconsin. Nebraska is 6-0 in its last six games at home, but the Cornhuskers are 1.5-point underdogs on Wednesday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming, which include setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. For those who need additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.