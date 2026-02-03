The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users with $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins, and there are ample betting opportunities to target on Tuesday night. Ten games take center stage in the NBA, including Lakers vs. Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET, and there is a jam-packed slate of college basketball, highlighted by conference showdowns like Duke vs. Boston College and Ole Miss vs. Tennessee. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whichever increments you choose, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the past 10 meetings against Dallas. Boston enters Tuesday's clash having won five of its past seven games overall, while the Mavs are 1-4 in their previous five games. On Tuesday, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Other notable NBA betting lines include Lakers vs. Nets (+8.5), Bulls vs. Bucks (+2.5) and Suns vs. Trail Blazers (+4.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils battle the Boston College Eagles at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils have been tremendous at home, winning 20 consecutive games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Boston College enters this matchup just 2-6 in its past eight games, but the Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven contests. According to the latest college basketball odds, Duke is favored by 26.5 points at home.

An SEC showdown takes center stage when No. 25 Tennessee hosts Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET. Ole Miss has lost each of its last five road games against Tennessee, but the Rebels are 4-1 ATS in their past five games on the road overall. The Volunteers are 16-1 in their last 17 games at home, and Tennessee is favored by 11.5 points on Tuesday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is taken seriously at FanDuel, which is why they provide their users with several tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also provides users with state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone needs additional help, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.