The NBA Christmas Day schedule features five games, providing sports bettors with ample opportunities to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Among the notable matchups on the Christmas NBA schedule are Mavericks vs. Warriors (5 p.m. ET), and Rockets vs. Lakers (8 p.m. ET). Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and submit a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is counted as a win, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA Christmas betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs recorded a dominant 130-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, and now the two sides will square off again on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder have lost just four games this season, while the Spurs currently sit in second in the Western Conference with a 22-7 record. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5.

The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET. The Warriors enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak, and Golden State has had tremendous success at home against the Mavericks in recent years. The Warriors are 7-2 in their last nine home games against Dallas, a big reason why Golden State is favored by 8.5 points at home.

A star-studded clash takes place when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. Houston limps into this matchup having lost four of its last five games, while the Lakers are 11-5 in their past 16 contests. The Rockets are also just 1-6 in their previous seven games on the road, but Houston is still favored by 3.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. FanDuel also offers state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.