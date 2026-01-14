Wednesday's NBA schedule is packed with seven matchups, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. There are also several pivotal conference showdowns in college basketball tonight, including Iowa vs. Purdue, Vanderbilt vs. Texas and Arizona State vs. Arizona. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create an account by filling out the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your initial bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off in an Eastern Conference bout on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Cavs feature one of the NBA's most explosive offenses, averaging 119.8 points per game. These two teams last squared off on Nov. 5, with Cleveland securing a 132-121 victory at home. This time around, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.5. Other notable NBA matchups on Wednesday include Raptors vs. Pacers, Nuggets vs. Mavericks and Knicks vs. Kings. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

An SEC showdown is set to unfold when the Texas Longhorns host the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 p.m. ET. The Commodores enter tonight's contest with a perfect 16-0 record, while Texas is 10-5 in its past 15 games. According to the latest college basketball odds, Vanderbilt is favored by 5.5 points on the road.

An in-state rivalry is set to renew when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats host the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the past 10 meetings with Arizona State. Arizona is 13-2 in its past 15 home games against the Sun Devils, and the Wildcats are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games overall. Arizona is favored by 21.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 169.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling responsibly is taken seriously at FanDuel, which is why the platform provides its users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.