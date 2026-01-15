The NBA takes center stage on Thursday with nine games, making it the perfect opportunity for bettors to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The action tips off with Grizzlies vs. Magic at 2 p.m. ET in the NBA Berlin Game, followed by Thunder vs. Rockets (7:30 p.m. ET), Knicks vs. Warriors (10 p.m. ET) and Hornets vs. Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET). Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create an account by filling out the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a bet of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your initial bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic square off in the NBA Berlin Game at 2 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies have fared well against Orlando in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings against the Magic. However, Memphis has lost eight of its past 10 meetings against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. Orlando is 5-15 against the spread in its past 20 games, but the Magic are favored by 4.5 points on Thursday.

A star-studded showdown is set to unfold when the Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET. These two teams are trending in opposite directions, with OKC posting an 8-2 record in its past 10 games, while Houston is 2-4 in its last six games overall. However, the Rockets have reeled off seven consecutive victories at home. On Thursday, the Thunder are favored by 4.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

A cross-conference affair is set to take place when the New York Knicks travel to take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. The Knicks enter tonight's contest ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record. The Warroirs sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 22-19 record. Golden State is 14-6 on its home floor this season, and the Warriors are favored by 4.5 points at home against New York. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Gambling responsibly is taken seriously at FanDuel, which is why the platform provides its users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.