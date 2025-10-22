Wednesday's sports calendar is loaded with games happening in NBA and college football. It provides new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers play in a tilt at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland went 64-18 and was the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season. The Knicks were 51-31 and had the third seed. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cavaliers as 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 226.5. SportsLine's model has the under hitting in 51% of simulations.

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to play the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. The 76ers were 24-58 during the 2024-25 season and missed the postseason. However, Boston logged a 61-21 campaign and locked down the second season. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as 2-point favorites, and the over/under is 227.5. SportsLine's model has the Celtics covering the spread in 67% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Wednesday college football betting preview

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) and the Delaware Blue Hens (3-3) play in a Conference USA game at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Raiders are on a three-game losing streak, falling 22-20 to Missouri State in their last game. Delaware has also lost two games in a row, as they dropped 38-35 to Jacksonville State on Oct. 15. The Blue Hens are 9.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 55.5. SportsLine's model has Delaware covering the spread in 62% of simulations.

The Missouri State Bears (3-3) vs. the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) in another Conference USA game at 9 p.m. ET. The Aggies lost to Liberty 30-27 last week, while the Bears topped Middle Tennessee on Oct. 8. Missouri State is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 51.5. SportsLine's model has New Mexico State covering the spread in 67% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.