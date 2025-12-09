Basketball takes center stage on Tuesday, and new users have the opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager in Missouri. Bettors not in Missouri will get $150 in bonus bets. Two matchups will unfold in the NBA Cup, beginning with Heat vs. Magic, and star-studded showdowns will take place in college basketball, including No. 18 Florida vs. No. 5 UConn. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This specific online sports betting offer does not require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to be directed to FanDuel Sportsbook, or just click here. Start an account by entering the required information like name, email, and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

A Sunshine State showdown is set to take place on Tuesday when the Orlando Magic host the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Miami limps into this contest having lost four of its last five games, while the Magic are 10-4 in their past 14 contests. The Magic are 5-2 in their last seven home games against the Heat. This time around, the Heat are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5.

The Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine straight against the Raptors. New York is also 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games, but the Knicks are just 2-9 ATS in their past 11 games on the road. The Knicks are favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, and the over/under is 225.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

A Big Ten battle takes place when the Indiana Hoosiers host the Penn State Nittany Lions at 8:30 p.m. ET. Indiana has lost its past two games after opening the season 7-0, while the Nittany Lions have reeled off three consecutive after losing to Providence on Nov. 22. According to the latest college basketball odds, the Hoosiers are favored by 15.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

The No. 5 UConn Huskies battle the No. 18 Florida Gators in a top-25 showdown on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies are 5-1 in their last six games against the Gators, but UConn enters this matchup just 2-5 against the spread in its past seven games. However, UConn has won eight straight in the month of December, and the Huskies are favored by 4.5 points on Tuesday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.