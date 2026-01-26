Monday night brings exciting NBA and college basketball matchups, and new users can add to the excitement with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. No. 5 Duke vs. No. 23 Louisville and No. 13 BYU vs. No. 1 Arizona headline the college basketball slate, while the NBA schedule includes Bulls vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Warriors. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but bonus bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

NBA betting preview

The Chicago Bulls are chasing a fifth consecutive win on Monday night after their four-game winning streak got them over the .500 mark for the first time since Nov. 24. They are facing a Lakers team that has won three of their last four games. Los Angeles is playing the fourth game of an eight-game road trip, and it is a 1-point favorite in the Monday NBA odds at FanDuel.

Monday's nightcap features the Timberwolves vs. Warriors in the second game of a back-to-back. Golden State cruised to a 111-85 win on Sunday, as Stephen Curry scored 26 points to hand Minnesota its fifth straight loss. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites in the rematch, while the over/under is 232.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview

No. 5 Duke sits alone atop the ACC standings with a 7-0 record in conference play, but it has one of its toughest challenges on Monday night. The Blue Devils host No. 23 Louisville, which got star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. back from a six-week injury absence over the weekend. He scored 20 points in a win over Virginia Tech, but the Cardinals are 7.5-point underdogs on Monday night (7 p.m. ET).

Then at 9 p.m. ET, No. 1 Arizona travels to No. 13 BYU. The Wildcats are a perfect 20-0 this season after crushing West Virginia on Saturday, while BYU is 17-2 after beating rival Utah. Arizona is a slight 2-point road favorite in the Monday college basketball odds at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its users with several tools to game responsibly, including the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, set maximum wager size limits, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.