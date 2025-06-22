You can add even more excitement around Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals by using the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. This FanDuel promo code is available to first-time users only, making Game 7 of Pacers vs. Thunder the perfect opportunity to place a wager. The battle between the Thunder and Pacers has been as competitive as the 3-3 series indicates, as the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, Oklahoma City is favored by seven points, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The offer is only available to bettors who have never had a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Users must be of legal age and located in a state or district in which FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to FanDuel Sportsbook After downloading the app, click the JOIN NOW button. Begin creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required during sign-up to lock in the win your first $5 bet and get $200 in bonus bets offer. Allow FanDuel Sportsbook to verify your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $5 or more and make a wager of $5 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, $200 in bonus bets are added to your account within 72 hours, but usually instantly.

No special promo code is required during sign-up. Just remember to opt in under the Promos tab on the app after registering. It makes sense for a new bettor to place a wager on a big money line favorite to increase their chances of scoring the bonus bets. Money line bets are simply picking which team you think will win a game. However, bettors who want to try for a longshot must do so knowing they get the $200 in bonus bets only if their first bet wins.

Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals sportsbook offers

Here's a look at how the latest FanDuel offer code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The bet365 bonus code is similar to the DraftKings bonus code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. DraftKings is giving out $300 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The latest BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are offering more in bonus bets but require a bigger investment from users. BetMGM is issuing up to $1,500 in bonus bets after a user's first wager but you need to bet at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is offering $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, up to $100 per day. You need to opt into the promotion every day and bet $100 every day in order to be eligible to receive the full amount.

Instead of offering bonus bets, the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives users 10 100% profit boosts after their first wager of $1 or more.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 preview

Game 6 saw the Pacers flip the script in their 108-91 victory as they beat the Thunder at their own game. OKC finished the regular season with the most turnovers forced on defense and the fewest turnovers committed on offense. However, with Indiana's bench notching 10 steals, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having eight turnovers, the Pacers had a +10 margin in turnover differential. The 21 turnovers by Oklahoma City in the game were its most in the entire regular season and NBA playoffs.

Turnovers are one of many stats one could make NBA prop bets on for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Another wager sure to be popular is points scored, and Gilgeous-Alexander has an Over/Under of 32.5 for points at FanDuel Sportsbook. His NBA prop odds are -108 for the Over and -122 for the Under as he's coming off a quiet 21-point outing, but is still averaging 30.5 points for the series.

Game 7 of Pacers vs. Thunder has OKC favored by 7 points, according to the latest NBA lines at FanDuel, as the number is dropping after opening at OKC -9. The over/under is 215.5 following the lowest-scoring game of the series on Thursday. Game 6 saw just 199 combined points scored after the first five matchups averaged 223.6 total points.

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 10 straight 30-point playoff games at home, and his over/under for total points scored on Sunday is 32.5. Indiana's Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.8 points per game in the NBA Finals, and his over/under for total points scored in Game 7 is 20.5.

Responsible gaming

FanDuel users can responsibly keep track of their betting habits on the app. FanDuel allows users to set limits on their gaming in a number of ways. Some state laws also include deposit restrictions. Maryland residents have a deposit limit of $5,000 every 31 days. Remember, text or call 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you may have a gambling problem to get help now.