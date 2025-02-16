NBA All-Star Weekend concludes Sunday with the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will take on a mini-tournament format this year. Four teams will compete in a three-game event, with TNT commentators Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker each leading one squad. As a way to tie the full All-Star Weekend together, Parker is the "general manager" of the winning squad from Friday's Rising Stars game, which was Team Mullin. O'Neal is leading a team of NBA veterans, while Smith's squad is full of younger NBA stars and Barkley's features NBA international stars.

The first game comes at 8 p.m. ET and Team Chuck is -3.5 against Team Kenny, while Team Shaq is -6.5 against Team Candace in the second game. Each game will be played to 40 points, with no game clock and no quarter or half breaks.

While some bettors will target the All-Star Game spread for those matchups, many will also be making bets on the outright winner of the event. The latest 2025 NBA All-Star Game odds to win the mini-tournament have Team Shaq as the favorite at +100, followed by Team Chuck (+190), Team Kenny (+450) and Team Candace as a +1000 longshot.

2025 NBA All-Star Game

Tip-off time 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Money line Team Shaq +135, Team Chuck +190, Team Kenny +340, Team Candace +850

Picks and more to know

Team Chuck's roster covers the globe, with players from eight different countries. They include first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the leading candidates for the NBA MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Team Kenny's roster is loaded with young stars and boasts an average age of 24 years, 295 days. This would make the team the second-youngest in the NBA, older than only the Jazz. Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Tyler Herro and Jalen Williams will all be making their All-Star debuts, and 28-year-old Jalen Brunson is the only player on the team older than 25.

Team Shaq's roster is the most decorated, with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum, among others. The players have a combined total of eight Finals MVPs, eight Kia MVPs, nine All-Star MVPs, 13 total NBA championships and 87 All-Star selections. Six of the top 10 active leading scorers, including Durant, are on Team Shaq.

Mike Barner and Matt Severance have shared their expert picks for every 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend event, including the 3-point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest Saturday as well as the All-Star Game tournament on Sunday at SportsLine.

