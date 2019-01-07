Fantasy Basketball: Jonah Keri's biggest hits and misses of the NBA season and smart pickups for the second half

If you've read even a handful of my columns for CBS Sports over the past three years, you probably know two things about me: I have a Pascual Perez tattoo in the middle of my forehead, and I'm the co-founder, commissioner, and mascot for the craziest fantasy league you've ever seen.

In 2015, I helped launch the League of Leagues. The premise of the league was simple: take fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, and fantasy football, and combine it into one insane experiment. Trade LeBron for Brady, Trout for Durant, Julio Jones for Bryce Harper ... whatever your insane little heart desired.

At the end of September, I checked in on the baseball leg of League of Leagues, a dogfight that went down to the final day of the season. With NBA season reaching its halfway point, this is a good time to go over some of my biggest hits and misses in fantasy basketball, to see what lessons you can glean for your own leagues. We'll throw in a few key pickups you should target for the second half too.

Here we go:

FANTASY HITS

Since the League of Leagues is both multi-sport format and features keepers (six per team across the three combined sports), average draft position gets a little wonky. Still, when I picked Harris in the sixth round of this year's draft (ahead of starting NFL running backs like Jordan Howard and MLB aces like Madison Bumgarner), I was banking on him building on the big second-half numbers he delivered for the Clippers after coming over in the Blake Griffin trade.

He's delivered, and then some. Harris is on pace for career highs in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage, and free-throw percentage. He's become a model of efficiency, sitting just a hair away from the elusive 50-40-90 club, with a monstrous .567 effective field-goal percentage. He ranks an impressive 21st in eight-category leagues, ahead of luminaries like Ben Simmons, Klay Thompson, and yes, Griffin too.

The lesson: In-season splits matter, and new systems matter. Harris's second-half charge last season tipped us to the bigger role he would have in Doc Rivers' offense. He's made good on that potential.

Finding impact players on the waiver wire can be a tough task in a 14-team league like ours. But Vonleh has come through, and then some. While his season-long numbers look playable, it's more instructive to look at his more recent performance, since he's been a free-agent target more recently, with Knicks coach David Fizdale settling on a rotation and using Vonleh more lately. That's how you get Vonleh averaging a double-double (10.8 points, 12 rebounds) over the past 15 days, with a huge 2.6 combined steals and blocks per game.

The lesson: Coaches on rebuilding teams often need time to figure out how they're going to dole out playing time. Fizdale looks like he's settled on his guys. As long as Kristaps Porzingis remains out, Vonleh figures to log 30-plus minutes a game, with tons of rebounds, plus those scarce and precious defensive stats. Given that Porzingis has no timetable for his return, and that both the Knicks and Porzingis have no strong incentive for 3-6 Latvia to rush back, look for lots more Vonleh in the second half.

FANTASY MISSES

Given that we drafted almost 10 months ago, it wasn't unreasonable to make a speculative pick on Porzingis. But picking him in the 10th round was too aggressive (even though I can keep him as an eighth rounder for the 2019-2020 season). Considering I surged to a league-best 11-2 record in the NFL portion of League of Leagues, only to lose in the semifinals by less than two points because I had a black hole at tight end and Travis Kelce went three picks after Porzingis, this pick cost me a shot at one of the three individual sport titles, and may well end up thwarting my chance to win the big prize by finishing first overall.

The lesson: Granted some of this is a League of Leagues-specific lesson but ... don't get too cute. As noted above, the Knicks had no good reason to rush Porzingis back, and scads of other players would have been available at that point in your draft, as well as mine.

I drafted Schroder in the ninth round of our three-sport bonanza back in March, figuring that he'd remain a mid-tier starting point guard with the Hawks. So much for that. Atlanta flipped him to the Thunder as part of the great Carmelo Anthony dump. Schroder saw heavy minutes early in the season while Russell Westbrook sat out with an injury. Westbrook returned long ago, condemning Schroder to sixth-man status. A huge drop in Schroder's efficiency (he's shooting just 35.8 percent from the field and 60 percent from the line over the past 15 days) has further torpedoed his value lately.

The lesson: Never count on rebuilding teams maintaining status quo. The Hawks' draft-day trade with Dallas reeled in Trae Young, and Atlanta wasn't about to bench its potential franchise player for a middle-of-the-road veteran, much to the detriment of Schroder's fantasy value.

THREE PLAYERS YOU SHOULD TARGET

One of the most acrobatic players in the league, Jones's athleticism is starting to show up in the box score. He popped for 14 points and three steals Sunday night against the Hawks, shooting an excellent 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from the line. Preferring highlight-reel dunks to perimeter play, Jones is shooting a lights-out 63.6 percent from the field over his past six games, with seven steals in his past four.

More importantly, he's earned more minutes with his high-flying, ball-hawking play, averaging 26 minutes per game over his past four. If you're in a deep league like I am, you want Jones to beef up those neglected FG percentage and steals categories, with the upside to offer more.

The Spurs' starting point guard with Dejounte Murray out for the year, White won't get you that many assists, given that San Antonio's offense often runs through DeMar DeRozan. Still, White is another field-goal percentage play, shooting a ridiculous 73 percent over his past five games, and a still blistering 60.3 percent over his past 10. Even baking in some regression, White hunts favorable looks rather than bombing away, making him a valuable source of plus field-goal percentage at a position that often lacks it. He's averaging 20 points a game over his past three, with a rising workload, with 29 minutes a game over his past nine. And White has bagged at least one steal in each of his past eight games, including six against the Nuggets on December 28.

Again minutes matter, and White's getting them. If nothing else, pick him up for the four games the Spurs play this week, and be ready to hold for the rest of the season if he keeps hitting.

After delivering early-round value down the stretch last season, Teague looked awful for much of the early going this year. Chalk some of that up to Jimmy Butler slashing into his teammates' usage rates early on, and also to Teague playing through injuries.

Now back from an ankle injury, Teague has gone off in his first two games back, pocketing a combined 38 points, 21 assists, three steals, and six 3s, on 14-for-23 shooting. He's not available on the waiver wire, but if Teague's owner sees this two-game outburst as a chance to sell high, take him up on that plan ASAP.