Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Busts from model that beat experts include Brandon Ingram, Zach Randolph

Last season, Isaiah Thomas was plucked off Fantasy Basketball draft boards early. In fact, he had a fourth-round ADP, but the team at SportsLine indicated he was an extremely poor value. Instead of repeating his averages of 28.9 points and 5.9 assists from 2016-17, Thomas face-planted and was one of the biggest Fantasy basketball busts. He played in 32 games for two different teams and shot just 37.2 percent from the field last season after offseason hip surgery. Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets. SportsLine's cheat sheets and 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Basketball busts, according to SportsLine's model: Lakers small forward Brandon Ingram.

Ingram averaged over 16 points on a much-improved 47 percent shooting last season, but SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings have him ranked lower than players like Rudy Gay (11.5 ppg last season), Robert Covington (12.6 ppg) and second-year player Josh Jackson. Don't be fooled by Ingram's preseason hype.

Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Kings power forward Zach Randolph. He has averaged over 15 points and seven rebounds in four of his past six seasons, but SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings have him lower than players like Ivan Rabb (5.6 points per game last season), Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg), and Jarell Martin (7.7 ppg). Randolph is a player you'll want to avoid like the plague in your Fantasy Basketball drafts.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings are also calling for a big-name center to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Mason Plumlee, Willie Cauley-Stein and Dirk Nowitzki to have similar production. Avoiding this player in your drafts could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 Fantasy Basketball busts should you avoid in your drafts? And what big-name center could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.