Wednesday's main NBA slate featured 10 games, and seven of them were decided by five points or less. The action ended with a game-winner from Monte Morris, but another Nuggets player finished as the night's most productive fantasy performer. We'll go over three studs, and a dud from Wednesday before spotlighting one premium trade target fantasy managers should look to acquire ahead of the All-Star break here.

Who's hot

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • 15 PPG 26 RPG 13.8 BPG .75 View Profile

Jokic put together another masterpiece in the Nuggets' Wednesday win over the Warriors. The big man posted 35 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists in his 12th consecutive double-double. The reigning MVP has tallied at least 23 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists in four straight games.

Coby White CHI • PG • 0 PPG 14 APG 2.8 SPG .51 3P/G 2.385 View Profile

Zach LaVine missed another game on Wednesday, and White's performed well as a fill-in for the Bulls' All-Star guard. The dynamic combo guard poured in 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists against the Kings. He's averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game over his last three outings. He should thrive as a scorer in the one game he has left before the All-Star break.

Saddiq Bey DET • SF • 41 PPG 15.9 RPG 5.8 BPG .22 View Profile

Bey has looked like the Pistons' best option on offense in February. The 22-year-old wing's averaging 18 points per game this month and has scored at least 20 in seven of his last 10 games. Bey totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists against the Celtics on Wednesday. He's averaged 23 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game since the trade deadline.

Who's not



Rudy Gobert UTA • C • 27 PPG 15.7 RPG 14.8 BPG 2.25 View Profile

Gobert's back with the Jazz but hasn't quite found his groove after missing a heap of games with a calf injury. Utah's star center has averaged 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds over two games since his return to the hardwood. Hassan Whiteside's role has been growing in February and the Jazz could lean on him ahead of the All-Star break while their rim protector regains his form.

Trade Target

Buddy Hield IND • SG • 24 PPG 14.8 APG 2.1 SPG .85 3P/G 3.322 View Profile

Hield's fantasy value is on the up and up. The former Kings sharpshooter's thrived alongside Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana thanks to a load of playing time and an increase in shot volume. He's averaging 20 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists with the Pacers. His three-point shooting hasn't come around, but he's averaging 17 shots per game with his new team.