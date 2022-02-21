There won't be any NBA basketball until Thursday this week, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty for Fantasy managers to do following All-Star weekend. Notable signings and injuries could have a major impact in the back half of the year. We've identified a few key storylines worth keeping an eye on. If you need to know who you should drop, pick up, and try to acquire in trade, you've come to the right place.

Suns' point guard situation

Chris Paul PHO • PG • 3 PPG 14.9 APG 10.7 SPG 1.86 3P/G 1.034 View Profile

Paul suffered a thumb injury ahead of the All-Star break and is set to miss a long stretch of games in the back half of the year. Phoenix's star point guard will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks and could miss the rest of the regular season if his condition doesn't improve quickly. The Suns' backcourt rotation will need to pick up a lot of slack with the league's fifth-ranked Fantasy point guard out of commission. Cameron Payne's rostership is sure to skyrocket in the coming days. The Suns' usual backup is recovering from his own injury but is averaging 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per 36 this season. He notched 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists in his lone start for Phoenix this year.

Dragic's revival

Goran Dragic SA • PG • 1 PPG 8 APG 1.8 SPG .8 3P/G .8 View Profile

Dragic only appeared in five games for the Raptors this season before being traded to the Spurs but has a chance to regain his Fantasy relevance following his release because the Nets have signed him for the rest of the season. James Harden's move to Philly left Brooklyn short on ball handlers, and Dragic can provide quality playmaking and score off the bench behind Kyrie Irving. The lefty boasted career averages of 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game before this season and is well worth adding as a short-term option at the very least while Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant work toward returning to the court.

Simons' long-term outlook

Anfernee Simons POR • SG • 1 PPG 17 APG 3.9 SPG .55 3P/G 3.057 View Profile

Simons has gained a ton of traction since the start of 2022 and is on track to finish the season on a high note. The Trail Blazers waived Dennis Smith Jr., so Portland's new starting point guard has a great chance to stay hot in March. Simons averaged 24.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Damian Lillard's not likely to play again this season and CJ McCollum is out of the picture, so Fantasy managers should be confident in Simons' value over the next few months.