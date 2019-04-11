Farewell, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki: Final stats, feats, accolades and where the two legends stand in NBA history

The 2018-19 NBA season came to a close on Wednesday night, and with it, so too did the careers of two legends: Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. Each of them was honored with incredible ceremonies on Tuesday night during their final home games, but they still had one more game to play.

Wade and the Miami Heat traveled to Brooklyn for a matchup with the Nets, and the man they call "Flash" did not disappoint. With the Banana Boat crew watching on, Wade went for 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in Game No. 82 of the season.

D-Wade finds Udonis Haslem to secure the triple-double in his last career game! #OneLastDance #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/d5qBUNUiXl — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Nowitzki led the Mavericks across the state to face their old rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. The big German didn't have quite the historic night that Wade did, but finished with a solid 20 points and 10 rebounds, and received a warm send-off from the Spurs fans.

Dirk is getting MVP chants in San Antonio as he shoots free throws. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/9pSgUko1Nr — Brice Paterik (@BricePaterik) April 11, 2019

With the two stars' careers now officially done, here's a quick look at their respective places in history.

Dwyane Wade -- G, Miami Heat

There was no surprise that this would be Wade's last season. The Heat guard made it abundantly clear last fall that this would be it for him, and turned the season into celebration tour. Everywhere he went, he got standing ovations, took pictures and swapped jerseys. And who can blame him?

Wade is one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game, won three titles with the Heat, partnered with LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form one of the best trios of all-time, won a Gold Medal at the Olympics in 2008 and will be remembered forever in Miami.

Final stats (all-time rankings):

Points: 23,165 (29th)

23,165 (29th) Rebounds: 4,933

4,933 Assists: 5,701 (41st)

5,701 (41st) Blocks: 885 (121st)

885 (121st) Steals: 1,620 (29th)

Accolades:

Three-time NBA champion (2006, 2012, 2013)

NBA Finals MVP (2006)

13-time All-Star (2005-16, 2019)

All-Star Game MVP (2005)

Eight-time All-NBA -- First Team (2009-10), Second Team (2005-06, 2011), Third Team (2007, 2012-13)

Scoring champion (2009)

Olympic Gold Medal (2008)

All-time leader in Heat history: points, assists

Dirk Nowitzki -- F/C, Dallas Mavericks

As for Nowitzki, he didn't make any official announcements about his plans for the future until after Tuesday night's home finale in Dallas, when he announced to the fans during a postgame ceremony that he would be calling it a career. Most people assumed that would be the case though, and while he didn't get the same kind of send-off as Wade, fans around the league made sure to pay their respects.

Now, he'll step away as the best European to ever play in the NBA and a game-changing big man who forever altered the way the sport is played. He led the Mavericks to an improbable title in 2011 over Wade and the "Big Three" Heat, took home the MVP in 2007 and became a legend in Dallas, where he spent his entire career.

Watch as @swish41 is honored by the @dallasmavs and NBA legends in an emotional ceremony following his final home game! #Dirk #MFFLhttps://t.co/J4xdbxn7w5 — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2019

Final stats (all-time rankings)

Points: 31,560 (6th)

31,560 (6th) Rebounds: 11,489 (26th)

11,489 (26th) Assists: 3,651 (144th)

3,651 (144th) Blocks: 1,281 (50th)

1,281 (50th) Steals: 1,210 (84th)

Accolades: