The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's, Quenton M. Brown, has been arrested for attempted murder, according to KSNV NBC Las Vegas. Brown, 57, was booked Thursday morning on an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Las Vegas, according to jail records.

The alleged incident took place at All American Park when an argument happened over an alleged "door ding" on a vehicle. Per KSNV NBC Las Vegas, Brown allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach during the argument.

Brown, who goes by his middle name Marselles, allegedly fled the scene following the incident, but was eventually taken into custody after being located by the police. According to TMZ, the victim -- who is a youth football coach -- was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery as a result of his injuries.

The victim informed Las Vegas police that the victim is currently in critical condition after he was stabbed in the back, clavicle and hands. The victim also suffered a broken rib during the alleged attack.

NBA approves sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm for record-setting $6.1 billion price tag Bryan DeArdo

The girlfriend of the victim stated they were parked when an SUV pulled into the parking spot next to them and the passenger of that car hit their vehicle upon exiting. Following a verbal altercation, Brown allegedly followed the victim.

She told police that Brown "swung his arm in a straight stabbing motion and struck [the boyfriend] in his back." Another witness reportedly informed police that they saw Brown swing a knife "25 times" in the victim's direction.

Brown, who had a 33-18-1 record as a boxer, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. According to TMZ, Jaylen Brown "doesn't have a close relationship with his father and was unaware of the arrest or incident."

Brown has spent the duration of his nine-year career with the Celtics. During the 2024-25 season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field. Brown was named the 2024 NBA Finals MVP when he helped the Celtics win their first NBA title since 2009.